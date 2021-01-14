PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Appoints Chief Radiation Oncologist


New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), announced Talha Shaikh, MD, MBA, has been named chief radiation oncologist.

Port Jefferson Station, NY, January 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), announced Talha Shaikh, MD, MBA, has been named chief radiation oncologist. Dr. Shaikh will lead the department with new radiation oncology initiatives and developments of clinical strategies and best practices to advance cutting-edge radiation therapies. He will oversee the radiation oncology facilities across the New York region while continuing to provide high-quality care to patients.

As cancer care continues to advance, Dr.Shaikh understands the need to evolve with technology. “My mission is to bring world-class cancer care to patients close to their homes,” said Dr. Shaikh. “NYCBS has been at the forefront of providing superb care for patients throughout the New York area. We have a team of exceptional providers and I am excited to work closely with them as we continue to develop the radiation oncology practice.”

Board-certified in radiation oncology, Dr. Shaikh graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine. He completed his residency in radiation oncology at the NCI-designated cancer center, Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA where he also served as chief resident. Simultaneously, Dr.Shaikh completed his MBA at Fox School of Business-Temple University. Dr. Shaikh has been honored with many awards including the ASCO Conquer Cancer Foundation Merit Award, ASTRO Annual Meeting Travel Award, and ESMO European Lung Cancer Conference Travel Award. He has been invited to give oral presentations at various international conferences and has served as a co-author in numerous publications including research published in JAMA, JAMA Oncology, European Urology, International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics, and Journal of Thoracic Oncology.

Dr. Shaikh is a highly regarded leader in radiation oncology with eight years of practice including specialty training. “He brings extraordinary leadership skills and clinical expertise in radiation oncology to our organization,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, chief executive officer of NYCBS. “We are very excited Dr. Shaikh will now lead our efforts to advance radiation oncology.”
Contact Information
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
Contact

