Press Releases Steadfast Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Steadfast: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Steadfast Announces Partnership with NAKA to Strengthen and Accelerate Cloud Service Migrations

Steadfast announces a partnership with NAKA to combine the strengths of NAKA’s assessment and consulting capabilities with the reliability, security and performance of Steadfast Simplicity Cloud Services.





Two Strong IT Companies Come Together to Provide a Deep Evaluation and Blueprint for Performance Hosting and Support



This combination is a true game-changer for businesses looking to modernize and better control their technology.



NAKA dives deep into assessing and strategically approaching an organization's network infrastructure and virtual assets. This allows companies to truly understand the depth of their IT environments, including vulnerabilities that can affect balance, growth and operational cohesiveness. With a thorough understanding of client environments, NAKA will work with Steadfast cloud engineers and their 20+ year of infrastructure expertise, to design and deploy custom cloud solutions that meet immediate needs and positions clients for continued growth.



The blending of these organizations combines a thorough needs assessment and corresponding cloud solution that is custom-built to those exact needs for the greatest reliability, security, and performance, without the unnecessary and costly resources typically baked into common cloud offerings.



“There is an overwhelming number of name-brand cloud suppliers in the market and trying to choose a provider to help make that move into the cloud can be a scary decision,” states Tim Monner, Steadfast VP Marketing and Business Development. “Our approach is clear. Understand our customers’ unique needs and build for their success. This partnership with NAKA will directly help us both better understand the specific opportunities that customers can take advantage of and how to achieve them.”



NAKA CEO Anil Jagtiani states, “While assessing your IT infrastructure, NAKA’s Center of Excellence (CoE) team evaluate process, performance and security to provide insights into your organization’s infrastructure that helps make decisions on improving operational efficiency along with security posture. Our experts provide detailed analysis of your environment along with an intuitive roadmap for innovation and growth for organization of all sizes. However, our differentiator is customer experience that’s beyond compare with standard solutions, supported by unparalleled experts.”



Interested in Learning More?



If you would like to engage NAKA and Steadfast about a possible cloud assessment or cloud services consultation,



About Steadfast



We make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, Steadfast offers customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, Steadfast will ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business. www.steadfast.net



About NAKA



NAKA, a minority-owned company, headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, is a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Assessments, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, Strategic Consulting, Staffing Services, and Cloud Enablement. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed and support services. www.nakatech.com



Contact NAKA

Dan Bergschneider

Director of Business Development

+1.773.507.2337 call or text

drb@nakatech.com Chicago, IL, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Steadfast , a leader for over 20 years in complex cloud consulting, engineering and managed hosting is proud to announce a partnership with NAKA , a minority-owned IT services and consulting provider, that will combine the strengths of NAKA’s assessment and consulting capabilities with the reliability, security and performance of Steadfast Simplicity Cloud Services Two Strong IT Companies Come Together to Provide a Deep Evaluation and Blueprint for Performance Hosting and SupportThis combination is a true game-changer for businesses looking to modernize and better control their technology.NAKA dives deep into assessing and strategically approaching an organization's network infrastructure and virtual assets. This allows companies to truly understand the depth of their IT environments, including vulnerabilities that can affect balance, growth and operational cohesiveness. With a thorough understanding of client environments, NAKA will work with Steadfast cloud engineers and their 20+ year of infrastructure expertise, to design and deploy custom cloud solutions that meet immediate needs and positions clients for continued growth.The blending of these organizations combines a thorough needs assessment and corresponding cloud solution that is custom-built to those exact needs for the greatest reliability, security, and performance, without the unnecessary and costly resources typically baked into common cloud offerings.“There is an overwhelming number of name-brand cloud suppliers in the market and trying to choose a provider to help make that move into the cloud can be a scary decision,” states Tim Monner, Steadfast VP Marketing and Business Development. “Our approach is clear. Understand our customers’ unique needs and build for their success. This partnership with NAKA will directly help us both better understand the specific opportunities that customers can take advantage of and how to achieve them.”NAKA CEO Anil Jagtiani states, “While assessing your IT infrastructure, NAKA’s Center of Excellence (CoE) team evaluate process, performance and security to provide insights into your organization’s infrastructure that helps make decisions on improving operational efficiency along with security posture. Our experts provide detailed analysis of your environment along with an intuitive roadmap for innovation and growth for organization of all sizes. However, our differentiator is customer experience that’s beyond compare with standard solutions, supported by unparalleled experts.”Interested in Learning More?If you would like to engage NAKA and Steadfast about a possible cloud assessment or cloud services consultation, please submit a request and one of our team members will reach out to schedule an initial discussion.We make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, Steadfast offers customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, Steadfast will ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business. www.steadfast.netNAKA, a minority-owned company, headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, is a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Assessments, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, Strategic Consulting, Staffing Services, and Cloud Enablement. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed and support services. www.nakatech.comContact NAKADan BergschneiderDirector of Business Development+1.773.507.2337 call or textdrb@nakatech.com Contact Information Steadfast

Tim Monner, VP, Marketing and Business Development

312-602-2689 ext. 240



www.steadfast.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Steadfast