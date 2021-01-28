Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Posse Foundation Press Release Share Blog

Posse Launches Virtual Program, Expands to Recruit Students from 20 Cities Across America for Full-Tuition Scholarships





Until now, Posse has recruited students exclusively from Atlanta, the Bay Area, Boston, D.C., Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans and New York. As part of the Virtual Program, the organization has now added 10 more cities to its roster, including:



- Charlotte

- Cleveland

- Dallas

- Denver

- Memphis

- Newark

- Philadelphia

- Phoenix

- select cities in Minnesota and Virginia



Through the Virtual Program, Posse aims to connect more high-achieving urban students from diverse backgrounds to first-tier institutions of higher education. Currently, seven highly selective colleges have adopted the program. They are:



- Centre College

- Cornell College

- Davidson College

- Macalester College

- Rhodes College

- St. Olaf College

- William & Mary



“This new model opens up many exciting possibilities,” says Deborah Bial, the president and founder of Posse. “Now institutional partners who sign on to the program will be able to select students from many more cities. Most important, we’re able to serve a greater number of highly qualified students and connect them to phenomenal colleges that better match their potential.”



Posse program participants receive full-tuition scholarships to top-tier colleges and universities, where they attend as members of a diverse team of students - a Posse. To be considered for the Posse Scholarship, students must first be nominated by their high school or a community-based organization. Nominees take part in an intensive 3-stage interview called the Dynamic Assessment Process. Winners of the highly coveted award receive pre-collegiate training prior to matriculation and faculty mentoring once on campus in addition to other supports.



As a result of the pandemic, Posse was forced to shift from in-person operations to delivering programming entirely remotely. For the first time, students nominated for the prestigious opportunity were interviewed virtually last year. Scholars selected the year before also received pre-college training and campus support remotely.



Posse credits the overwhelming success of its adaptation to a virtual model for inspiring its latest effort to increase the number of students it serves. No longer limited by the need to open a physical office in a city, Posse can offer the opportunity to students in areas that historically have been beyond its reach.



In addition to expanding the program’s reach, the new model will also change the composition of the Posse cohorts, which, to date, have consisted of 10 students from a single city. The new initiative will allow Posse partner colleges that sign on to recruit cohorts comprised of students from different cities. Each year, these geographically diverse cohorts will continue to be selected and trained virtually, even after the COVID restrictions are lifted.



This March, William & Mary in Charlottesville, Virginia, will recruit their first Posse cohort from select cities in Virginia.



“We celebrate this new partnership with The Posse Foundation,” W&M President Katherine A. Rowe said in an announcement of the new partnership. “I’ve long admired Posse. They effectively identify students of extraordinary ability and enormous potential and support them to ensure they receive an education worth their merit. I know these students will reflect exactly the types of leadership qualities and ethos that typify the William & Mary community.”



Macalester College President Suzanne Rivera announced, “Macalester will be part of a small group of new college partners who will work with The Posse Foundation to expand the organization’s reach and impact. I see this new partnership as one element of our ongoing efforts to ensure Macalester is a campus that is welcoming to and supportive of all its students.”



Over the next few years, The Posse Foundation plans to grow the new Virtual Program to include 25 partner colleges. Combined with its current partnerships, the program will enable Posse to achieve a key strategic goal of recruiting 1,000 students annually and supporting 4,000 students on campus each year. Posse’s ultimate goal is to create a dynamic leadership network that better represents the diversity of the United States.



About The Posse Foundation

Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students - many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes - have received a total of $1.6 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams - Posses - of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.



Rassan Salandy

212-405-1691



possefoundation.org



