CollageVideo.TV Streams Into Third Year Bigger and Better Than Ever

Pompton Plains, NJ, January 30, 2021 --(



Start with a generous 30-day free trial – after that it’s just $9.99/month - and you’ll have access to unlimited streaming of fitness, wellness, and special interest videos featuring everything from Pilates to Yoga, Kettlebells to Cycling, Martial Arts, HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), and much more, on your own schedule via CollageVideo.TV. Convenient apps for Apple TV, iOS devices, Android, Roku, or any internet browser, make it easy to exercise on the go, or at home on your TV, with the biggest fitness names in the business, names you know and trust: Gilad, Kathy Smith, Jari Love, Denise Austin, with new ones added every month.



CollageVideo.TV aims to help everyone get fit, regardless of fitness level. Whether your goals are weight loss, calorie burning, strength training, flexibility, toning, or cardiovascular, you will find workouts that are a great fit for you. All workouts are conveniently categorized and identified by type and level. You can even find specialty workouts for cycling, pregnancy and post-partum, mental health, wellness, and more. All you really need to take a virtual exercise class anywhere is your favorite device. You can even download videos for offline viewing on your phone or tablet.



Nisreen Damatti

(201) 488-6110 ext. 215



www.collagevideo.tv



