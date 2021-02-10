Clients Discover a Fresh Health Care Experience at Bellingham Respiratory Care and Equipment Company

Press Releases AFresh - Respiratory & Home Medical... Press Release Share Blog

Make a fresh start in 2021 by prioritizing your health with a partner that cares: afreshcares.com or call the office at 360-946-2828. Bellingham, WA, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In the era of COVID-19, wise and compassionate health care is critical. That's why Bellingham, WA respiratory therapists Kelly Maycumber and Amrit Kaur launched a health care business that would make a difference to patients suffering with lung diseases and sleep disorders. With a combined work experience of over 40 years, the two women share a broad experience in the field of respiratory care. This includes working in the hospital, office and in-home services in California, Kansas and Puget Sound. White they have worked with all ages, the women share an affinity for seniors."I dearly love helping the elderly and I have a heart for this population," says Maycumber. "We will all be there one day."The company provides many types of sleep therapy machines, non-invasive ventilation and offers services such as in-home/office education and instruction on mask fitting with the latest technology for Covid prevention. AFresh is committed to individualized care and rejects a corporate health model where practices such as outsourced billing and a lack of attentive follow-up care often places vulnerable patients at risk."I always treat my patients with the utmost respect and compassion, exactly how I would treat one of my family members," says Kaur.To celebrate the grand opening of AFresh, the company is offering 20% off the Respironics Dreamstation Go travel CPAP machine until the end of March. In addition, with every travel CPAP purchase clients will receive a free jar of CPAP cleaning wipes.Make a fresh start in 2021 by prioritizing your health with a partner that cares: afreshcares.com or call the office at 360-946-2828. Contact Information AFresh - Respiratory & Home Medical Equipment

