Vayn, Inc. and AppIt Ventures Launch Denver's First At-Home, On-Demand Beauty App

The Vayn mobile app acts as a booking and reviews tool to help users enjoy on-demand beauty and wellness services with a sense of convenience, safety, and security.





By design, the Vayn app works to support individuals, families, and those who may face greater mobility or travel challenges by granting them easy access to beauty and wellness services from the palm of their hand. The app simplifies the entire booking process, and provides a sense of autonomy and ease; users can browse services, research Vayn professionals, and book appointments all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.



Additionally, the mobile app offers stylists, barbers, estheticians, and other licensed professionals the ability to generate additional revenue through the app. With Vayn, industry professionals can manage their own schedules and begin to build up or build upon their existing brand through the application. It also offers them a cost-savings benefit as they may pay less in commissions using the Vayn app than they would if they were working in a physical salon.



"There are a number of mobile apps that can offer remote and on-demand beauty services, but what we’ve seen with the Vayn app is the positive impact it’s had on both users and stylists, especially in the 2020 pandemic," said Tonia Scalzotto, CEO of Vayn. “We’ve seen families be able to get haircuts for their children while working from home. We’ve heard stories of elderly clients and at-risk individuals feeling relieved to be able to get their hair done without having to leave their homes. There’s a sense of comfort and safety in knowing that you (the user) sets up the service appointment and picks the environment where you feel most at ease.”



The Vayn app also includes real-time GPS tracking and an SoS button for both users and stylists to ensure that their safety is a top priority. Stylists additionally have to abide by the Center for Disease Control’s highest safety measures to protect themselves and their clients; clients are required to do the same. For more information on Vayn’s safety standards including COVID-19 updates, visit:



“As a Colorado-based technology company, we are excited to play a role in helping our community gain access to the wellness services they want and need,” said Amanda Moriuchi, CEO of AppIt Ventures. “With the shutdowns of 2020, the beauty and wellness industry has had to overcome unique challenges to abide by new safety and new capacity standards. The Vayn mobile app offers accessibility, security, and convenience for users and opportunities for stylists to work flexibly and remotely to help meet their financial needs in a tough economic year.”



The Vayn mobile app soft-launched in Denver in the fall of 2020, and it is now available to iOS and Android users in the state of Colorado. The Vayn team anticipates continuous rapid growth and has plans to expand their services on a national scale. Additionally, Vayn and AppIt will work together to release an enhanced feature-set in Q4 of 2021.



For more information about the VAYN mobile app, including how to download it or apply to be a stylist visit:



About Vayn, Inc.



Vayn, Inc. is a mobile app platform designed to connect stylists and other beauty professionals with clients who are looking to have services performed in home. The mobile app is Denver’s first-ever in-home, on-demand beauty application.



About AppIt Ventures



AppIt Ventures is a Denver-based, custom software development company that focuses on achieving their clients’ business goals through thoughtful architecture, design and quality development. AppIt Ventures’ strengths are in custom software and mobile app development for small, medium, and enterprise level businesses. The company specializes in building consumer apps, business apps, healthcare apps, and industrial applications.



Lauren Jones

303-325-2607



https://appitventures.com



