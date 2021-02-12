New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Improve Patient Quality of Life with Supportive and Palliative Care Services; Palliative Care Division Will Expand Patient Care

Press Releases New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Press Release Share Blog

Palliative care, often misconstrued as the end of life or hospice care, is a medical discipline aimed at improving the quality of life for patients with a serious, life-limiting, advanced illness. NYCBS’ expansion in the integration of palliative care seeks to enhance the quality of care patients receive by focusing on what their goals of care and treatment are. NYCBS provides advanced care planning, identifies patient’s wishes, and symptom management in local, outpatient settings helping patients control pain and enhance their quality of life, which leads to better outcomes.



Isaac Hardoon, DO, Chief of Division is a renowned physician leading the Supportive and Palliative Care program and providing additional support resources and comprehensive care both in-person and remotely. The program is designed to alleviate some of the physician burdens in managing symptoms and side effects with NYCBS’s team of physical therapists, nutritionists, social workers, and psychologists. Any physician in the community can request a consultation from NYCBS’s palliative care physicians.



Dr. Hardoon is a graduate of Stony Brook University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Theater Arts with a Minor in Biology. He obtained his Doctor of Osteopathy from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his internship and residency in the Department of Medicine at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn. Dr. Hardoon completed his fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, and for the past 3.5 years was a Palliative Care Attending Physician and serves as Assistant Professor of Medicine at Albert Einstein School of Medicine.



“Where you live shouldn’t determine your access to the best quality of life and highest quality of care during a chronic illness,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. “NYCBS has always been dedicated to comprehensive, holistic care, and palliative medicine is an important addition for our patients who have chronic illnesses. Now, we can empower our patients throughout our offices to make choices about their treatment so they can live the best life possible.”



Patients should discuss with their doctor if they believe palliative care would be helpful for them.



For more info, visit nycancer.com/palliativecare or call (631) 657-7065.



About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

Port Jefferson Station, NY, February 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS ), one of the Nation's leading oncology practices, announced it will provide full-time Supportive and Palliative Care services throughout its cancer centers on Long Island and New York City.

Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator

631-574-8360





