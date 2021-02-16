“Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm)” by Peter Lake Will Benefit Families of Frontline Workers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Peter Lake Press Release Share Blog

Peter Lake releases his new song “Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated To Dr. Osterholm).” Despite being a catchy song that stands on its artistic merit, this song is released specifically for a more altruistic purpose: to benefit families of frontline workers who have sadly perished due to COVID-19 and inject more empathy into people’s hearts and minds during such a difficult time. Therefore, 100% of the streaming royalties from the song will be donated to the Frontline Families Fund.





The Frontline Families Fund was created by The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation (spmcf.org) in partnership with epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm. Dr. Osterholm is Regent Professor and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (www.cidrap.umn.edu) at the University of Minnesota and an appointed member of President Joseph R. Biden’s coronavirus task force. Choosing Frontline Families Fund as the beneficiary was a no-brainer for Peter Lake.



Although the artist professionally known as Peter Lake prefers to keep his real identity anonymous, he chose to shine a spotlight directly on Dr. Osterholm by not only dedicating this song to him but went as far as incorporating the dedication right in the title. Lake professes that, “Dr. Osterholm has been a constant personal inspiration throughout the pandemic, and a big part of the creative inspiration of this song. The optimism from his podcast, and the reading of song lyrics at the close of each episode, has re-instilled in me that music is so powerful, and the message of a song is as important as ever. He reminded us all that we are in possession of the ability to be kind and show love, which may be the most important 'vaccination’ of all.'”



This sentiment is also shared by the musical heavy-weight collaborators on the track: acclaimed producer David Maurice; Guns n' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus; and influential drummer Charley Drayton who has played on songs such as “Love Shack” by the B-52’s. They applaud his tireless efforts at a dark time when leadership in public health is needed more than ever.



Although the original inspiration for the song stemmed from Lake’s mother’s wise and consoling words on the strength of love, as COVID-19 wreaked its havoc across the globe, the song took on a different meaning. Dr. Osterholm was the lone voice that Lake heard who not only spoke of the science of the disease, but about the importance of love and kindness. “There was, and continues to be, lots of talk about what needs to be done from a technical standpoint. However, I believe acts of good deeds, spreading kindness, and taking care of each other are just as important,” Lake says.



“Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated To Dr. Osterholm)” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tencent Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Pandora.



About Peter Lake: Peter Lake is a New York City based singer-songwriter who revels in anonymity. Being anonymous gives him the freedom to create unencumbered and produces a more authentic response toward the music from the listener. His musical influences span from Curtis Mayfield, Motown, and The Beatles, to Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, and Black Coffee. Therefore, it’s no surprise that he has not stuck to one genre, dabbling in rock, pop, indie, and house. Lake’s philosophy of music making is that by combining genres, the range of song creation has increased. A song that successfully incorporates and connects the positive aspects of different musical styles has the potential to be more universally appealing than any song in history. The opposite is also true. For the past few years, Lake has been in the studio writing and developing his craft. 2021 is the year Lake plans on releasing some of those recordings to the public starting with “Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated To Dr. Osterholm)” in February.



