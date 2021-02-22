Magnolia Specialized Services Uses UVClear F1140 as Part of Their Healthy School Program

Press Releases UVClear Press Release Share Blog

Magnolia Specialized Services, Inc. utilizes the UVClear F1140 to maintain a healthy living and operating environment. Magnolia Specialized Services, Inc. is located in southwest Arkansas and was founded to provide opportunities and choices for those with developmental delays and disabilities. The school and program provides adult group home, an adult day program and a pre-school. The Executive Director, Sara Carrington, recognizes the importance of maintaining a healthy living environment for her students. She was familiar with ultraviolet light because of relationships she has with physicians in hospitals that use the technology. Sara shared, “I had been looking for alternative solutions to using chemicals to sanitize and ran across UVClear which offered exactly what I was looking for. The UVClear give us a great peace of mind that we are doing everything that we can to keep our premises safe for our children and adults.”



Magnolia Specialized Services was able to purchase two UVClear F1140’s using a grant provided by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to ensure the health and safety of employees and patrons. The Arkansas Ready for Business Grant program specifically provides funding for equipment, supplies, and disinfectants to initially deep clean premises and for use on an ongoing basis.



“We built UVClear to provide chemical free solutions to keep communities and buildings disinfected to benefit the health of individuals. Schools are a critical function in our communities and we are glad we can help,” says Stephen Weaver, President of UVClear, LLC.



The UVClear F1140 is a mobile germicidal ultraviolet light tower that provides light energy to eradicate micro-organisms that are present on surfaces and in the air. The F1140 utilizes the same technology that hospitals deploy to sanitize and disinfect operating rooms and treatment facilities. However, UVClear provides the 1140 at an affordable one-time investment price comparable to the recurring costs of chemical treatments.



Doug Clark

469-715-8287



uvclear.net

Attached Files F1140 Magnolia Specialized Services Case Study F1140 Product Brochure that identifies how UV light is effective in disinfecting schools and how it is being used at Magnolia Specialized Services, Inc. Filename: F1140ProductBrochureforSchool.pdf

