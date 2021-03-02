Press Releases GenRocket, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from GenRocket, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Delphix and GenRocket Team Up to Improve Software Quality

Combining privacy-compliant full datasets from Delphix, with data subset and synthetic data from GenRocket, creates a comprehensive dataset for complex enterprise application testing.





Uncovering software issues early in the development cycle keeps poor-quality code from moving down the pipeline where it becomes increasingly difficult to discover and expensive to fix, or worse, escapes into production. In “The Cost of Poor Software Quality in the US: A 2020 Report,” CISQ estimates a staggering $2.08 trillion was lost last year alone because of software defects, fragile legacy systems, cybersecurity failures and failed IT projects.



Enterprise applications are vast and complex and finding defects requires sophisticated test plans that cover a staggering array of use cases, transactions and functionality. To create rapid feedback loops on the quality of an application as it passes through testing stages, Agile development teams have shifted left by testing early and often. Maintaining a continuous flow of quality data to test environments is essential to ensure complete test coverage.



Delphix fills a critical gap in the DevOps toolchain with automated provisioning of production-quality test data, delivering complete, masked virtual copies of production databases to test environments, in minutes. GenRocket’s complementary capabilities provide data subsets and a patented synthetic data solution for application development and test environments.



The end-to-end test data solution ensures development environments can thoroughly exercise all data-related permutations and branches of an enterprise application, edge cases that are known to exist, and net-new database schema or functionality that have no production data yet.



“At Delphix, we believe every company has the opportunity to dramatically accelerate software release cycles and improve software quality by automating the process of delivering ephemeral, compliant, data-ready environments across the multi-cloud,” said Dan Graves, CTO at Delphix. “The combination of full data sets from Delphix with synthetic data generation capabilities from GenRocket gives our joint customers the best of both worlds when it comes to testing with data.”



“At the heart of this partnership is absolute alignment of vision for the future of test data management: A fusion of data virtualization with synthetic data generation to deliver unprecedented test coverage, quality and speed,” noted Garth Rose CEO and Co-founder of GenRocket. “We are excited to partner with Delphix to deliver best-in-class solutions for realizing that vision.”



About GenRocket



GenRocket is the leader in real-time synthetic Test Data Automation (TDA), high-performance technology for provisioning test data for Agile and DevOps environments. GenRocket’s patented, groundbreaking platform accelerates test data provisioning by more than 1,000% as it improves data quality and test coverage while reducing cost and ensuring data privacy. Headquartered in Ojai, California, GenRocket operates in global markets through a network of systems integration partners and has customers in more than 10 vertical markets including financial services, insurance and healthcare.



For more information, visit



About Delphix



Delphix is the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure. Delphix automates the biggest constraint in digital transformation programs - the data. Cloud, CI/CD, and AI/ML all have a voracious appetite for data and development environments. With our multi-cloud data platform, enterprises can adopt cloud 30% faster, release software 50% faster, and access 90% more data for AI/ML, while protecting personal data privacy and maintaining compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, etc.



For more information, visit Ojai, CA, March 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Delphix, the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure, and GenRocket, the Test Data Automation (TDA) technology leader, have announced a technology alliance designed to fulfill the needs of enterprise customers who desire a comprehensive test data solution that improves software quality.Uncovering software issues early in the development cycle keeps poor-quality code from moving down the pipeline where it becomes increasingly difficult to discover and expensive to fix, or worse, escapes into production. In “The Cost of Poor Software Quality in the US: A 2020 Report,” CISQ estimates a staggering $2.08 trillion was lost last year alone because of software defects, fragile legacy systems, cybersecurity failures and failed IT projects.Enterprise applications are vast and complex and finding defects requires sophisticated test plans that cover a staggering array of use cases, transactions and functionality. To create rapid feedback loops on the quality of an application as it passes through testing stages, Agile development teams have shifted left by testing early and often. Maintaining a continuous flow of quality data to test environments is essential to ensure complete test coverage.Delphix fills a critical gap in the DevOps toolchain with automated provisioning of production-quality test data, delivering complete, masked virtual copies of production databases to test environments, in minutes. GenRocket’s complementary capabilities provide data subsets and a patented synthetic data solution for application development and test environments.The end-to-end test data solution ensures development environments can thoroughly exercise all data-related permutations and branches of an enterprise application, edge cases that are known to exist, and net-new database schema or functionality that have no production data yet.“At Delphix, we believe every company has the opportunity to dramatically accelerate software release cycles and improve software quality by automating the process of delivering ephemeral, compliant, data-ready environments across the multi-cloud,” said Dan Graves, CTO at Delphix. “The combination of full data sets from Delphix with synthetic data generation capabilities from GenRocket gives our joint customers the best of both worlds when it comes to testing with data.”“At the heart of this partnership is absolute alignment of vision for the future of test data management: A fusion of data virtualization with synthetic data generation to deliver unprecedented test coverage, quality and speed,” noted Garth Rose CEO and Co-founder of GenRocket. “We are excited to partner with Delphix to deliver best-in-class solutions for realizing that vision.”About GenRocketGenRocket is the leader in real-time synthetic Test Data Automation (TDA), high-performance technology for provisioning test data for Agile and DevOps environments. GenRocket’s patented, groundbreaking platform accelerates test data provisioning by more than 1,000% as it improves data quality and test coverage while reducing cost and ensuring data privacy. Headquartered in Ojai, California, GenRocket operates in global markets through a network of systems integration partners and has customers in more than 10 vertical markets including financial services, insurance and healthcare.For more information, visit www.genrocket.com or follow us on LinkedIn Twitter and Facebook About DelphixDelphix is the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure. Delphix automates the biggest constraint in digital transformation programs - the data. Cloud, CI/CD, and AI/ML all have a voracious appetite for data and development environments. With our multi-cloud data platform, enterprises can adopt cloud 30% faster, release software 50% faster, and access 90% more data for AI/ML, while protecting personal data privacy and maintaining compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, etc.For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on LinkedIn Twitter , and Facebook Contact Information GenRocket, Inc.

Dave Zwicker

1-978-502-2585



www.genrocket.com

Attached Files GenRocket's Intelligent Data Subsetting Solution This document describes GenRocket's Intelligent Data Subsetting solution, a complementary technology that adds value to Delphix's Programmable Data Infrastructure. Filename: Intelligent_Data_Subsetting.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GenRocket, Inc.