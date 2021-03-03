17 Year Old, Uniquely Abled Young Lady from Southern India, Nanditha Biju Publishes Her First Book, "Soul: The Me Inside of Me"

Press Releases Lauren Turton Press Release Share Blog

In “Soul: The Me Inside of Me” you will find a collection of poems and drawings created by Nanditha Biju when she was 15 years old. This book is a collection of her thoughts and musings over the years as she has relearned to use most of her body after a virus attacked her spine when she was eight years old, causing her body to deteriorate.



You can purchase this powerful book at:

http://bit.ly/BuySoulTheMeInsideOfMe



About Nanditha Biju



Nanditha Biju is 17 a year old female that resides in a small slum in southern India. She was born able bodied and when she was eight years old a virus attacked her spine causing her body to deteriorate, leaving her almost lifeless in her bed for many years. In her early teens, she started to work with a physical therapist that taught her exercises so she could build the strength up to use some of her body again and be able to sit in a wheelchair. At the age of 15, Nanditha hand wrote a book that featured her collection of poems and drawings. For almost two years, she has been transferring that book to digital formats and has recently published "Soul: The Me Inside of Me" on Amazon. Nanditha is very active on social media, she hosts mindset coaching sessions for her audience and is constantly posting about topics that she cares about. To connect with Nanditha please follow her on instagram at @nandthia_biju.

619-677-4278



laurenturton.com

"Soul: The Me Inside of Me" "Soul: The Me Inside of Me" by Nanditha Biju, a 17 year old who is uniquely abled from from a small slum in southern India. Filename: SOULFrontCover.jpg

