Wayne State University Offering the Award-Winning iGrad Financial Wellness Platform to Over 25,000 Students

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org/. San Diego, CA, March 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Leading financial wellness company iGrad has partnered with Wayne State University to provide the award-winning iGrad™ student financial wellness platform to the Michigan public university’s more than 25,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.The iGrad artificial intelligence-powered financial literacy platform launched to WSU students in the fall of 2020. iGrad is currently used by more than 600 colleges and universities, including Ohio State University, Arizona State University and Columbia University.“Financial wellness is something that we all can benefit from,” said Catherine Kay, WSU’s director of the Office of Student Financial Aid. “We know that strengthening your financial wellness knowledge while in college can be the difference between trying to complete your degree and actually completing your degree. Utilizing the tools and resources through iGrad can lay the foundation for a solid financial plan.”Research shows that student financial wellness programs can lower student loan defaults, decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students how to manage their finances for a lifetime.Based on artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithms, iGrad personalizes financial information for each student’s situation and needs. The platform features:- The Your Money Personality™ financial behavior assessment, which analyzes each user’s financial “personality”- Financial education courses with personalized action plans on topics including budgeting, student loans, banking, credit, healthcare, financial planning and more- Retirement and home affordability analyzers- A suite of student loan and higher education tools, including a student loan tracking tool- Personal finance calculators and a real-time budget tool“The pandemic has impacted college students in many ways, including increasing their financial stress,” said iGrad vice president of business development Donna Miller. “Now more than ever, it’s important that college students not only understand financial aid, student loans, budgeting and credit scores, but also know how to adjust their behaviors in ways that lead to long-term financial health.”About iGradiGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org/. Contact Information iGrad / Enrich

