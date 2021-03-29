New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and AdvantageCare Physicians Collaborate to Advance Comprehensive Oncology Care

New Alliance Will Expand Patient Access to Cancer Care and Clinical Integration





"We are proud to team up with NYCBS, which has committed to providing patients with quality, comprehensive cancer treatment,” said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of ACPNY. “Our aim of caring for the community directly connects with the NYCBS’ mission of conquering cancer close to home. Together, we have the opportunity to serve our communities better.”



ACPNY’s comprehensive care model, which focuses on “caring for the whole patient” - from wellness and preventative care to chronic disease management all under one roof aligns with NYCBS’s value-based and patient-centered approach. By joining forces, ACPNY will find a unique path to treatment with comprehensive support. NYCBS will further its mission to exceed comprehensive care initiatives across the entire cancer care continuum.



“We look forward to building a great collaboration with ACPNY,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. “This will ensure the continuity of care that the ACPNY patients have come to expect from their wonderful providers, and at the same time, enable their patients to have the advantages brought to them by one of the nation’s largest oncology networks and the region’s most dedicated cancer care providers.”



NYCBS will begin providing health care services at ACPNY’s Forest Hills office and will then roll out across other ACPNY sites throughout New York.



About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:



New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.



About AdvantageCare Physicians:



AdvantageCare Physicians, one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York area, provides quality, personalized care that is focused on the whole patient. With more than 40 medical offices across the five boroughs* and Long Island, AdvantageCare Physicians takes a team-based approach to care where physicians work with nurses, social workers, nutritionists, behavioral health specialists, and other professionals.



