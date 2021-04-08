Scantranx Announces Intuit QuickBooks Integration for Its Cloud-Based Retail POS Software

Scantranx Technologies Inc. is an Information Technology company with focus on Mobile Innovations, and customized software applications for the retail sector. Our platform helps retailers to reduce operational cost and improve their customer experience by adopting Omni-channel retailing in a simple and effective model. Scantranx seamlessly Integrates and synchronizes offline and online sales channels into single easy-to-use platform. Fredericton, Canada, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Scantranx Technologies, Inc. today announced that its Retail POS and Ecommerce software now integrates with Intuit QuickBooks Online. Scantranx provides cloud-based, omnichannel retail software to retailers and wholesalers, helping them increase sales and reduce operational costs while also delivering an improved customer experience. QuickBooks is the trusted partner of small businesses, helping millions of customers worldwide simplify the financial complexities of managing their business and achieve success for more than 25 years.Scantranx’s software can be used by small and medium-size businesses in any sector that needs to embrace digital transformation. What makes Scantranx POS stand out from competitors in the industry is that it brings different retail solutions into one platform. It allows businesses to access a suite of applications like inventory management, point-of-sale applications, CRM, ecommerce, and analytics all in one place instead of subscribing to multiple programs that increases retailers’ overhead costs.“The QuickBooks Online integration into our Retail Platform will help businesses be more productive and save cost in this challenging time,” says Adetunji Adelakun, CEO of Scantranx. “Our primary objective is to improve the functionality of our POS system through product upgrades and integrations with powerful tools that drive retail business growth.”Features and benefits of Scantranx include:· Integration of in-store and online sales channels· Centralization of business data· Improved customer experience· Reduced Operational costs· Increased sales and revenue.Scantranx Retail POS is available for a 30-day free trial on the QuickBooks app store . For more information, visit https://scantranx.com About ScantranxScantranx Technologies Inc. is an Information Technology company with focus on Mobile Innovations, and customized software applications for the retail sector. Our platform helps retailers to reduce operational cost and improve their customer experience by adopting Omni-channel retailing in a simple and effective model. Scantranx seamlessly Integrates and synchronizes offline and online sales channels into single easy-to-use platform.