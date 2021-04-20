STEERus™ - the Soft Skills Academy – Expands Into the UK and EU with a New Leadership Team

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases STEERus Press Release Share Blog

STEERus, home to the world’s first Soft Skills Academy, has expanded into the EU and UK with its new leadership team. The EdTech has an innovative approach to training people in soft skills like empathy, resilience and workplace behaviors to improve individual and corporate success.





STEERus™ Inc., an EdTech startup, previously launched the STEERus Soft Skills Academy, the world’s first blended learning solution for the formal instruction of soft skills like empathy, problem solving, resilience, and workplace behaviors. Today, the company announced the expansion of its executive leadership team to extend its reach into the United Kingdom and European Union. Additionally, the company announced new features and a significant upgrade to its blended learning platform.



“Expanding our reach to serve clients on both sides of the Atlantic, in parallel, makes sound business sense,” said Dr. Loralyn Mears, STEERus founder and CEO. “I am enormously pleased to formally welcome additional members to my executive leadership team to enable this expansion, to increase the depth of our expertise, and to enhance the quality of our services,” she added.



The executive leadership team has been expanded to include: Beth E. Lee, MSC, MBA, Chief Wellbeing Officer; Jeff Harmon, Chief Leadership Officer; Simon Haigh, BA (Hons) Law, Dunelm, MBA, FAIM, GAICD, Chief Growth Officer; and Tania Friedlander, Chief Leadership Strengths Officer.



STEERus is already supported by a highly skilled core team which includes founding member, Poonam Gole, PMP, CPC, ELI-MP, Director of Coaching Programs and Michael Cipriano, Coaching Insights Advisor, among numerous other contributors, and a strong roster of approximately 40 coaches which now spans five countries. As the company grows, it will be better positioned to support companies that have operations in the USA and/or in the UK and EU.



The company will be actively participating in several events this week. As an emerging startup, they have been invited to roundtables and presentations at Collision Conference which has awarded STEERus with the distinction as one of the Top 50 Social Impact Startups. In parallel, STEERus has earned a berth in the competitive EdTech Week Event as one of ten startups invited to pitch at Shark Tank: Future of EdTech is Female, presented by AWS Edstart. Dr. Mears has been named as a mentor for the 25th Virtual Enterprise Executive Conference where entrepreneurial high school students present their business ideas in a tradeshow format to learn and grow from business executives as mentors. Last month, on February 24, 2021, STEERus won first place at a national pitch competition hosted by the National Entrepreneurs Association and sponsored by Dell Technologies.



Each month, the Academy software platform is upgraded, and new features are added. The April release of v1.1 marks a significant improvement in video downloading speed along with enhanced usability design features including style changes and Learning Playlists to foster deeper engagement with clients. A “Reveal Your Superpowers” behavioral assessment is also new to the platform. Fresh content is added weekly.



Visit the company’s website, https://steerus.io, to learn more about the programs offered to drive productivity, retention, cultural cohesion, and workplace success for individuals and businesses. Sign up for the monthly newsletter to keep up with new features, coaches, and special offers. Students and teachers worldwide are encouraged to enroll in the Soft Skills Academy which is offered free of charge to make a social impact and to give students around the globe a chance at greater success in school, at work, and in life.



About STEERus™ Inc.: The company was founded in 2020, is headquartered in River Vale, NJ, and already has a coaching community that spans five countries. As the world’s first Soft Skills Academy, the company’s proprietary digital learning software platform and modular “Coaching Capsule” scenario-based content delivery enables asynchronous learning and guided coaching. Structured curriculums anchored in soft skills training have been designed to provide students with a successful transition from academic to work life, to help help businesses improve their retention, productivity, and corporate culture, and to help underserved communities upskill to be more competitive in today’s workplace. Rich analytics and a proprietary advanced learning management system are at the core of the company’s unique technology platform. The company serves as an adjunct resource that supports college career services and businesses lacking the infrastructure for onboarding and professional development. Yasy Celikoyar

908-652-3649



www.steerus.io

Use email only please



