Protecting The Planet With Your Kids Podcast Has Launched Worldwide

The Reading With Your Kids Podcast is proud to announce the launching of a series of special episodes of the podcast called Protecting The Planet With Your Kids. The series launched on the Reading With Your Kids platform in time to celebrate Earth Day, April 22, 2021. Subsequent episodes will be released April 29, May 6, 13, 20 & 27.





Protecting the Planet with your kids will be hosted by Reading With Your Kids creator and host Jedlie and intern Alexia Brown. The podcast will introduce parents to amazing authors with books that range from picture books to middle-grade novels to a parent-only climate guide. Jed and Alexia are passionate about learning how to best help the earth and helping others learn with them along the way. Climate change can be a scary topic and sifting through all of the information can be frustrating and overwhelming. Protecting the Planet with your kids brings on experts on how to best treat the earth - and how to best talk and involve kids. Each of the guest authors ends their episode with a fun craft or activity that involves the whole family.



The Reading With Your Kids podcast has been one of the top kids and family podcasts since 2017. Their mission is to help families grow closer through reading and they have produced over 1000 episodes doing just that. Past guests include Kate DeCamillo, Levar Burton and Pam Allyn, founder of World Read Aloud Day. The podcast has been downloaded to every continent on the planet, including Antarctica, and has been nominated for the iHeartRadio Best Kids & Family Podcast Award. The podcast can be found on the iHeartRadio app, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher Radio and where ever you download your podcasts.



The Protecting the Planet series aims to educate and empower families to take care of our earth and each other. Inspiration to launch this special series of episodes came from Co-host Alexia Brown. Alexia is a college student studying journalism at Emerson College. In school, she anchors the news for WERS and helps out with their public affairs show. She loves reading and is passionate about helping others learn.



Alexia’s co-host is the podcast’s executive producer, longtime host and Hyde Park resident Jed Doherty. Doherty, also known as Jedlie, has presented fun, interactive and inspirational assembly programs at thousands of schools throughout the United States and Puerto Rico for over 30 years. In that time, he has inspired over a million families is to be kind, respectful and to read together every day.



Jed Doherty

617-833-7063



ReadingWithYourKids.com



