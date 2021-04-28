Foster Institute Receives IRB Approval to Proceed with Development of a National Registry on the Safety and Utilization of Hemp Cannabinoids

Press Releases Foster Institute Press Release Share Blog

Working with Primary Care Physicians as sub-investigators and their patients, the Foster Registry will deliver observational cohort studies, where multiple exposures and multiple outcomes are evaluated in a non-interventional manner, with its initial focus on cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG). Baseline and follow-up assessments will cover a battery of covariate measures in the form of comorbidity, comedication, lifestyle and patient factors.



The ultimate purpose of this initiative is to build a high-quality hemp-derived cannabinoid patient registry and research platform to: 1) support innovation; 2) guide the practice of medicine; and 3) build a dataset and evidence-based research that inform society, science, and clinical practice on the consumption of hemp-derived cannabinoid products.



“The approval of our research study marks a significant step forward for Foster Institute as it advances in its goal to build the science around hemp cannabinoid safety and efficacy,” commented Sara DeNoma, Foster Institute’s CEO. "We are excited to receive this approval and look forward to initiating this important study with our physician and pharmacoepidemiologist partners."



The study is expected to enroll more than 1000 participants in its first phase. Participants will be required to formally provide documented informed consent to enroll in the Foster Registry. Following successful deployment of this study across the USA, Foster Institute expects to gather further partners and participants from around the world as they pursue their ambition to build the world’s largest hemp cannabinoid data set.



For additional information go to www.fosterinstitute.org.



About Foster Institute - www.fosterinstitute.org

Formed in 2018, the Foster Institute is a new, innovative Kentucky-based think-tank and research institute. Its objective is to combine insights across epidemiology, biostatistics, pharmacology, pharmacovigilance, psychometrics, information technology, agriculture, and global supply chains to study how populations interact with medicinal plants around the globe.



Located in Foster, Kentucky, on a 333-acre organic research farm, the Institute has the advantage of licenses to grow, process, and transport hemp, allowing for innovation across the entire medicinal plant value chain.



About Institutional Review Board

Colin Roy

+447917765874



fosterinstitute.org



