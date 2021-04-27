Linshom Receives SBIR Phase II Contract Award from the United States Air Force for Its Dual Purpose Respiratory Device

Press Releases Linshom Press Release Share Blog

The $748K contract follows successful completion of a SBIR phase 1 award last year and funds more than a dozen milestones over twelve months. This funding will further advance the sensor, software and monitor technology for manufacturing and delivery to the DOD.



Lack of comprehensive, portable and inexpensive continuous respiratory monitoring at the patient’s bedside is a major gap in clinical care as the vast majority (75%) of complications have a respiratory component. Linshom is first to practically deliver a respiratory profile to the patient bedside that includes respiratory rate (RR), tidal volume (rTV), inspiratory / expiratory ratio (I/E), minute ventilation (rMV), and rapid-shallow breathing index (RSBI).



Dual purpose refers to the Air Force program’s focus on devices that can be commercialized in both the private and public (government) sectors. Beyond traditional clinical care use, the USAF will also be looking at battlefield uses such as medical evacuation and transport. The Linshom signal is not affected by motion artifact, temperature changes, humidity, or supplemental oxygen administration. This provides a unique match for use in demanding environments.



“This non-dilutive funding complements our current raise of a $3M series A round,” says Linshom CEO Richard Hughen. “We look forward to putting our FDA cleared device to use in Air Force sites later this year.”



About Linshom:

Linshom is an early stage, privately held, start-up company developing the first predictive, continuous respiratory monitoring system able to practically reach the patients’ bedside.



Contact:

Richard Hughen – CEO

RHughen@LinshomForLife.com

Richard Hughen

443-994-1448



www.linshomforlife.com



