AVA Fundamentals of Peripheral Intravenous Vascular Access™ Addresses One of Top 10 Patient Safety Concerns for 2021

The Association for Vascular Access and B. Braun Medical Inc. announced the US launch of the first of three online courses that will comprise a free comprehensive curriculum on the placement of peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) that is being offered to pre-licensure medical, nursing, respiratory therapy and other allied healthcare schools. Peripheral vascular harm was named to ECRI’s top 10 patient safety concerns in 2021. The curriculum includes infection prevention and legal issues.





The pilot university will offer the Fundamentals of Peripheral Intravenous Vascular Access™ during the May-June 2021 semester. Colleges and universities that want to include the free curriculum in their Fall 2021 semester can sign up now through AVA. The two-hour pre-licensure course was developed by U.S. and internationally recognized subject matter experts on vascular access, infection prevention and legal liability.



Vascular access is the most common invasive procedure performed in healthcare,(2) with more than 380 million placements of peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) placed in patients annually in the United States.(3) However, between 33 percent and 69 percent of PIVCs fail before the completion of treatment and more than 50 percent of adults describe insertion as moderately painful or worse. Collectively, this can lead to serious implications for patients, including increased costs and length of treatment.(4)



“As an organization that is recognized in its support of the specialty of vascular access, the Association for Vascular Access is committed to providing clinical education and improving patient safety and outcomes, which starts with educating pre-licensure students,” said AVA President Jocelyn Grecia Hill, MN, RN, CVAA(c), VA-BC™. “Insertions of PIVCs are performed by many different clinicians and professionals from nurses, physicians, advanced practice practitioners and allied healthcare professionals. This is reflective of AVA’s membership that work in various work settings such as hospitals, care centers/clinics, and alternate care and community settings. We are proud to partner with B. Braun in the development and offering of this innovative, e-learning curriculum to students, faculty and clinicians to ensure quality patient care and best clinical practice of this important skill.”



“The challenge of an effective PIVC harm prevention program is to reduce the rate of PIVC infections as much as possible given a specific patient population,” James Davis, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, HEM, CIC, FAPIC, interim manager of Infection Prevention and Control Services for ECRI. “Sustained progress will require continued effort. A multidisciplinary effort should involve leadership, those who allocate resources, infection control personnel, vascular access teams, those who insert and remove IVs, and patients themselves. Reporting these events to a patient safety organization like ECRI is essential. Furthermore, quality education from trusted sources like the Association for Vascular Access is an essential component required for clinicians to make a positive impact at providing safe vascular care.”



Students passing the two-hour Fundamentals of Peripheral Vascular Access course as part of their college or university academic program will receive a certificate of completion, as approved by their academic program. Employers may consider successful completion of the three-part curriculum as an added qualification for job candidates because they are better prepared to perform this common procedure. The second PIV course will be launched for the Spring 2022 semester and will focus on safe insertion of PIVCs, complications and complication management. The third course, expected to be introduced in late 2022, will cover advanced topics, special populations, data collection and research.



“The fact that peripheral vascular harm has been recognized as one of the top patient safety issues in the US for 2021 reinforces the critical need to improve training in this important area of care,” said Stephanie Pitts, MSN, RN, CPN, VA-BC™, Director of Therapy Solutions & Programs, B. Braun. “As a leader in infusion therapy, B. Braun believes the failure rate of PIVC insertions is not acceptable. We are pleased to join AVA in launching this comprehensive curriculum to address the problem, and we look forward to broad participation by schools across the country.”



AVA will gather evidence on the pilot program and the full curriculum under an IRB-approved research study conducted by principal investigator Andrea Owens MSNEd., RN, CRNI®, VA-BC™. “Studies have demonstrated that current training programs are not consistent across pre-licensure programs and employer-based continuing education,” said Judy Thompson, MSNEd., RN, VA-BC™, AVA director of clinical education. “The IRB study will be used to make any needed changes in the curriculum as a result of the findings.”



AVA has committed that the Fundamentals and two other courses will always be free to college and university healthcare pre-licensure programs through the AVA Vascular Access Education program. When schools include the curriculum, enrolled students and teaching faculty will receive a free membership to AVA. The free membership will allow unlimited access to continuing education on advanced topics in vascular access. The Fundamentals of Peripheral Intravenous Vascular Access™ will be available in June to practicing clinicians on the AVA Academy for $50 for AVA members and $80 for nonmembers.



About:

The Association for Vascular Access (AVA) is the dominant thought leader in the vascular access specialty and has a long-standing commitment to educating clinicians and pre-licensure students who represent a broad spectrum of healthcare professions around the globe. Founded in 1985, AVA is at the forefront of protecting and saving lives by establishing best practices and promoting patient advocacy. AVA’s multidisciplinary membership advances research, provides professional and public education to shape practice and enhance patient outcomes, and partners with the device manufacturing community to bring evidence-based innovations in vascular access. To learn more about AVA and the Fundamentals of Peripheral Intravenous Vascular Access™, visit avainfo.org.



B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.



Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.



Citations

(1) ECRI

(2) Tripathi S, Gladfelter T. Peripheral intravenous catheters in hospitalized patients: Practice, Dwell times, and factors impacting the dwell times: A single center retrospective study. J Vasc Access. 2021 Mar 30:11297298211000874. doi: 10.1177/11297298211000874. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33784876.

(3) iData Research. (2020). US Market Report Suite for Vascular Access Devices and Accessories.

Cate Brennan

385-296-9758



https://avainfo.org



