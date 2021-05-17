New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens in Forest Hills

Press Releases New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Press Release Share Blog

Forest Hills, NY, May 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation's leading oncology practices, is now providing state-of-the-art cancer care services at 96-10 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375.The newest location will provide cutting-edge cancer treatment, making it NYCBS's sixth location across Queens. The site encompasses numerous comprehensive support services to patients that provide a comfortable and attentive environment conducive to healing - staffed by a multidisciplinary team of experts ready to provide nutritional, emotional, financial, and psychological guidance for any patient."We are so pleased to open the doors of this facility to expand access to medical oncology and hematology services in Forest Hills so we can serve patients close to their home," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.Keeping cancer care close to home is a priority. As a result, NYCBS will co-locate at AdvantageCare Physicians' office in Forest Hills with their world-class, multidisciplinary team of specialists.The cancer center is staffed by renowned, local cancer experts: Dr. David Askin, Dr. Efat Azizi, and Nurse Practitioner Eunyoung Kim. They will work under NYCBS leadership to provide the highest quality comprehensive cancer care to patients with a full complement of staffing and streamlined services.For decades, NYCBS's highly regarded physicians and staff have provided remarkable cancer services to patients in diverse communities throughout New York. "The new location will allow us to strengthen our efforts in cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment while increasing access to care for our patients in Queens," Vacirca said.To make an appointment, please call (718) 732-4049.About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York. Contact Information New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator

631-574-8360

Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator

631-574-8360





