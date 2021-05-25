Overlook Investigative Group, LLC Announces the Launch of Hidden Camera Checked Location Program

The world's first recognition and accountability program for hidden camera detection. Tiny hidden cameras are being placed by voyeurs in public restrooms, short-term vacation rentals, hospitals, fitness centers, schools and anywhere privacy can be violated. Images are sold for profit on websites or viewed for private pleasure. The program and special branding will alert the public to locations checked for hidden cameras, educate employees and provide workplace policy guidelines.

Madison, WI, May 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Overlook Investigative Group, LLC, a Wisconsin Licensed Private Detective Agency, is excited to announce the launch of Hidden Camera Checked Location, the world's first recognition and accountability program for hidden camera inspections. The program provides a way for the public to know if random hidden camera inspections are conducted at any location. Once under agreement with Overlook Investigative Group, LLC for detection services, participating locations will display a unique emblem on main entrance doorways and may advertise the branded image in their marketing collateral. The program seeks to catch criminals who profit from private images illegally obtained by hidden cameras placed in restrooms available at stores or restaurants, in showers, locker rooms, hospitals, vacation rentals and schools. Hidden camera's are low-cost and easily purchased by criminals online. Disguised in USB chargers, hooks, clocks, smoke alarms, objects with a dark pattern, detection programs are now advised. The program also offers workplace policy guidance and employee training. Overlook Investigative Group, LLC is a member of The Professional Association of Wisconsin Licensed Investigators. The program launched on May 17, 2021. Visit www.oigllc.org for more information.