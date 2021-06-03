New Horse Training Book by #1 Award-Winning Movie Director Elaine Heney Helps Horse Riders Improve Their Partnerships with Their Horses

Press Releases Grey Pony Films Press Release Share Blog

Based on her humorous stories, anecdotes & practical step by step lessons, horse riders will gain proven strategies that will transform their partnership with their horses.



“As a horse rider what do you wish you could do better? How can you help your horse feel more confident? How do you eliminate the thoughts and bad habits that hinder your efforts and instead harness the power of listening to the horse to achieve your goals?” said Heney, who is an Irish horsewoman, multi award-winning equestrian film-maker & creator of the award-winning "Listening to the Horse" documentary.



This horse riding book will help horse owners answer such questions as:



What age should you start riding your horse?



How can you help a horse to be less spooky?



What’s the best way to start groundwork and in-hand exercises with your horse?



Should you consider using a bitless bridle?



How can you teach your horse collection & self-carriage?



Listenology covers the study of horsemanship, horse body language & behaviour, groundwork, in-hand exercises & riding lessons to develop softness, connection & collection.



This "Listening to the Horse" inspired book trilogy is full of stories, lessons, case studies and exercises for all horse owners, both English & Western. The book is available for purchase at Amazon.com



Elaine Heney is the #1 best-selling author, award-winning film-maker, director of Grey Pony Films, and creator of the "Listening to the Horse™" documentary. She has helped over 120,000+ horse owners in 113 countries to create inspiring relationships with their horses.



Discover their series of world renowned online groundwork, riding & training programs at www.GreyPonyFilms.com



Praise for Elaine’s work



"Elaine's kindness and gentle teaching style and listening to the horse approach is exceptional.” - Kathy, USA



“I have thoroughly enjoyed Elaine's whole approach with horses. She is a breath of fresh air.” - Sharon, UK



Elaine Heney

+353872876487



www.greyponyfilms.com



