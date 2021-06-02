New York Health Welcomes Internal Medicine Physician Shoba Menon, MD

Press Releases New York Health Press Release Share Blog

Dr. Menon aspired to be a physician ever since she was a child and believes that being a physician is one of the most fulfilling professions.



“I want to make a difference in my patients' lives every day,” Dr. Menon says. “Being able to heal and take care of my patient’s physical and emotional health makes it all worthwhile.”



Dr. Menon earned a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai, India. She completed an Observership at the Neurology Clinic in Melville, NY, and served as a research volunteer at SUNY Stony Brook Department of Pediatrics. She completed her residency training in Internal Medicine at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center.



Before joining NY Health, Dr. Menon was in private practice for over a decade. She will help to continue the expansion of patient-centered care on the East End.



“I am excited to work with the wonderful team of doctors at NY Health and care for patients in my community,” she said.



To make an appointment with Dr. Menon, please call (631) 758-7003.



Sarah Gould

631-574-8360



nyhealth.com



