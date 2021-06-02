New York Health Welcomes Family Medicine Physician Mahendra Shah, MD





For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com. Wading River, NY, June 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that board-certified Family Medicine physician Mahendra Shah, MD, has joined its multidisciplinary team of physicians. He will be practicing at 1866 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River, NY 11792.“I enjoy treating the whole family,” says Dr. Shah. “Most of my patients are 2-3 generations old, with whom I’ve developed wonderful relationships. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”Dr. Shah received a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery at M. P. Shah Medical College in Jamnagar, India. He completed a one-year residency in internal medicine at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and then a two-year residency in family medicine at South Nassau Medical Center.Before joining NY Health, Dr. Shah has been in private practice for more than 40 years and promises to bring the same level of care and compassion to New York Health’s Family Medicine division.To make an appointment with Dr. Shah, please call (631) 758-7003.For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com.