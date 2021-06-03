Durante Rentals Partners with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15C





About Durante Rentals



Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals. Durante Rentals’ geographic footprint is continually expanding with locations throughout the New York tri-state area. Durante rents and sells equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, facilities maintenance, civil construction, homebuilding, structural engineering, entertainment, and government. Durante Rentals is currently #81 on the RER 100 and a 7-time INC 5000 Hall of Fame award winner. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE (800-387-2683). New Rochelle, NY, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced its partnership with the International Union of Operating Engineers . The IUOE is a 400,000-member trade union representing construction workers primarily employed as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors, drivers, and stationary engineers.The Local 15 trade union represents over 5,000 construction industry workers who help build and maintain New York City’s heavy civil construction sites, high-rise buildings, government, and municipal projects. All Durante Rentals hourly operational staff working within the five boroughs of New York City have joined the IUOE’s NYC-based Local 15C "Construction activity is currently booming in New York City and is expected to significantly increase with the passing of an infrastructure bill,” said Chief of Sales Steve Durante. “No other city possesses the infrastructure we have here and unionization allows us to play a key role in its development.""Our staff is the foundation of our success,” said CEO Anthony Durante. “To support our growth, we look forward to adding new employees from a large and highly skilled labor pool.”About Durante RentalsSince 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals. Durante Rentals’ geographic footprint is continually expanding with locations throughout the New York tri-state area. Durante rents and sells equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, facilities maintenance, civil construction, homebuilding, structural engineering, entertainment, and government. Durante Rentals is currently #81 on the RER 100 and a 7-time INC 5000 Hall of Fame award winner. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE (800-387-2683).