Press Releases Giving Health Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Giving Health Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Giving Health Partners with Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health to Study Delivery of Telemedicine Services to Low-Income, Uninsured Chronic Patients

Unique cooperative study being undertaken by Emory University and Giving Health to advance the reach and power of Telehealth for underserved communities.





“Today’s announcement marks a critical milestone for Giving Health,” said Michael Giglio, Giving Health’s Executive Director. “Giving Health is excited to partner with the Rollins School of Public Health and its Executive Master of Public Health Program. Together, we will identify opportunities for expanding our current program to allow for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of chronic conditions affecting clients who do not have a primary care home and as a result are not accessing the care they need,” said Giglio.



The Executive Master of Public Health (EMPH) program at the Rollins School of Public Health is also excited to have its EMPH students participate in this practicum. “Working alongside Giving Health, students will explore the practical application of health care technology in the treatment of patients with chronic conditions who live outside of the current healthcare system,” said Laura Lloyd, EMPH Applied Practice Experience Advisor. EMPH students will assist with the review of clinical and technical papers, interview of providers who use telemedicine to treat chronic conditions, and development of recommendations on the expansion of Giving Health services.



The study was launched in May and will be completed in October. The study will provide Giving Health a roadmap for treating clients with chronic conditions who lack access to care.



About Us:

Giving Health Inc. is a Georgia based 501(c)3 nonprofit established in 2019. Its mission is to improve health care access for Georgia’s low-income uninsured residents through the delivery of no-cost telemedicine services. Giving Health’s services are made possible by the generous donations of the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation, Lattner Family Foundation, CHRIS180, Ida Alice Ryan Charitable Trust, and the Mary Allen Lindsey Brannan Foundation.



The Rollins School of Public Health (RSPH) is the public health school of Emory. Founded in 1990, Rollins is ranked 4th in the U.S. for National Institutes of Health funding to schools of Public Health. Rollins has more than 1,100 students pursuing master's degrees and over 150 students pursuing doctorate degrees. The school comprises six departments: Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Science (BSHES), Biostatistics and Informatics (BIOS), Environmental Health (EH), Epidemiology (EPI), Global Health (GH), and Health Policy and Management (HPM), as well as an Executive MPH program (EMPH).

​

This program is not insurance. Giving Health’s program is not insurance coverage and does not meet the minimum creditable coverage requirements under the Affordable Care Act. Atlanta, GA, June 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Giving Health, a Georgia based nonprofit, provides no cost telemedicine services including zero copay medical consultations and a discount prescription drug program to low-income uninsured clients in Georgia. Working in close collaboration with free and charitable clinics, food pantries, community health workers, and other non-profits, Giving Health’s service removes longstanding affordability and physical access barriers to healthcare in underserved communities.“Today’s announcement marks a critical milestone for Giving Health,” said Michael Giglio, Giving Health’s Executive Director. “Giving Health is excited to partner with the Rollins School of Public Health and its Executive Master of Public Health Program. Together, we will identify opportunities for expanding our current program to allow for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of chronic conditions affecting clients who do not have a primary care home and as a result are not accessing the care they need,” said Giglio.The Executive Master of Public Health (EMPH) program at the Rollins School of Public Health is also excited to have its EMPH students participate in this practicum. “Working alongside Giving Health, students will explore the practical application of health care technology in the treatment of patients with chronic conditions who live outside of the current healthcare system,” said Laura Lloyd, EMPH Applied Practice Experience Advisor. EMPH students will assist with the review of clinical and technical papers, interview of providers who use telemedicine to treat chronic conditions, and development of recommendations on the expansion of Giving Health services.The study was launched in May and will be completed in October. The study will provide Giving Health a roadmap for treating clients with chronic conditions who lack access to care.About Us:Giving Health Inc. is a Georgia based 501(c)3 nonprofit established in 2019. Its mission is to improve health care access for Georgia’s low-income uninsured residents through the delivery of no-cost telemedicine services. Giving Health’s services are made possible by the generous donations of the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation, Lattner Family Foundation, CHRIS180, Ida Alice Ryan Charitable Trust, and the Mary Allen Lindsey Brannan Foundation.The Rollins School of Public Health (RSPH) is the public health school of Emory. Founded in 1990, Rollins is ranked 4th in the U.S. for National Institutes of Health funding to schools of Public Health. Rollins has more than 1,100 students pursuing master's degrees and over 150 students pursuing doctorate degrees. The school comprises six departments: Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Science (BSHES), Biostatistics and Informatics (BIOS), Environmental Health (EH), Epidemiology (EPI), Global Health (GH), and Health Policy and Management (HPM), as well as an Executive MPH program (EMPH).This program is not insurance. Giving Health’s program is not insurance coverage and does not meet the minimum creditable coverage requirements under the Affordable Care Act. Contact Information Giving Health Inc.

Michael Giglio

770-715-4493



givinghealth.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Giving Health Inc.