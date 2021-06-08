Redline Communications and Morcom International Provide Unprecedented Wireless Connectivity to Arlington County in Virginia

Press Releases Morcom International Press Release Share Blog

Redline Communications and Morcom International announced today the installation of Redline’s 3GPP iLTE network in Arlington County, Virginia. This industrial-grade broadband wireless solution utilizes the Citizen Broadband Radio Service or CBRS spectrum and provides improved broadband access and network reliability.





The initial goal of Arlington County was to offer remote connectivity to educators as they sought to provide broadband internet access for remote learning to teachers and students throughout the county’s school system during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Arlington County has been impressed by Redline’s and Morcom’s responsiveness and overall support of the county to date,” states Jack Belcher, Arlington County’s chief information officer. “The throughput capacity has been most evident in the speed with which they installed critical internet connections for educators -- all under the CARES Act deadline.”



The CARES Act provides $31 billion in emergency funding to students, schools, institutions and states across the U.S. and gives states $13 billion to support school districts.



Redline and Morcom were able to complete the first phase of the project in one-third of the usual execution and deployment time. Morcom’s system design and implementation, as well as the efficient architecture of the Redline solution enables easy expansion for the county as it brings on additional educators and students for remote learning.



Arlington County has taken on operations and maintenance of the network itself minimizing OPEX spend on the network. This included acquiring its own private Redline FlexCore Evolved Packet Core (EPC) server via the infrastructure arrangement.



“The term ‘mission-critical’ really begins in the classroom, whether it’s distance learning or on-site learning applications,” comments Reno Moccia, Redline executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Redline is pleased to support Arlington County’s overall dedication to shared broadband wireless access and to connectivity, indoors or outdoors -- and we look forward to our continued relationship.”



“Morcom is delighted to provide its expertise in Private LTE and 5G CBRS system design and implementation to solve a real-life challenge for Arlington County students and educators,” adds Manuel Ojeda, Morcom founder and chief technology officer. “The COVID pandemic necessitated a great deal of agility in the design and implementation of this service. Thanks to the commitment and focus of the County’s leadership, Morcom and Redline were able to execute this program in record time and within budget.”



Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.



Morcom International, Inc. offers the highest degree of expertise in the design and implementation of critical wireless communications and weather information systems. Since 1984, Morcom has created leading edge, in-building wireless solutions and broadband wireless infrastructure systems globally. Hundreds of businesses rely on Morcom to design and implement secure networks for their communication systems demands. Morcom products and services are used by aviation companies, defense companies, government agencies, aerospace companies, security companies, and technology companies. Visit www.morcom.com for additional information.



Chantilly, VA, June 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX: RDL), a leading-edge provider of industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications, and Morcom International, Inc., an industry leader in the design and implementation of broadband wireless infrastructure systems, announced today the installation of Redline's 3GPP iLTE network in Arlington County, Virginia. This industrial-grade broadband wireless solution utilizes the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum and provides improved broadband access, increased network stability and reliability, and minimal latency for real-time applications.The initial goal of Arlington County was to offer remote connectivity to educators as they sought to provide broadband internet access for remote learning to teachers and students throughout the county's school system during the COVID-19 pandemic."Arlington County has been impressed by Redline's and Morcom's responsiveness and overall support of the county to date," states Jack Belcher, Arlington County's chief information officer. "The throughput capacity has been most evident in the speed with which they installed critical internet connections for educators -- all under the CARES Act deadline."The CARES Act provides $31 billion in emergency funding to students, schools, institutions and states across the U.S. and gives states $13 billion to support school districts.Redline and Morcom were able to complete the first phase of the project in one-third of the usual execution and deployment time. Morcom's system design and implementation, as well as the efficient architecture of the Redline solution enables easy expansion for the county as it brings on additional educators and students for remote learning.Arlington County has taken on operations and maintenance of the network itself minimizing OPEX spend on the network. This included acquiring its own private Redline FlexCore Evolved Packet Core (EPC) server via the infrastructure arrangement."The term 'mission-critical' really begins in the classroom, whether it's distance learning or on-site learning applications," comments Reno Moccia, Redline executive vice president of sales and marketing. "Redline is pleased to support Arlington County's overall dedication to shared broadband wireless access and to connectivity, indoors or outdoors -- and we look forward to our continued relationship.""Morcom is delighted to provide its expertise in Private LTE and 5G CBRS system design and implementation to solve a real-life challenge for Arlington County students and educators," adds Manuel Ojeda, Morcom founder and chief technology officer. "The COVID pandemic necessitated a great deal of agility in the design and implementation of this service. Thanks to the commitment and focus of the County's leadership, Morcom and Redline were able to execute this program in record time and within budget."About Redline CommunicationsRedline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.About Morcom InternationalMorcom International, Inc. offers the highest degree of expertise in the design and implementation of critical wireless communications and weather information systems. Since 1984, Morcom has created leading edge, in-building wireless solutions and broadband wireless infrastructure systems globally. Hundreds of businesses rely on Morcom to design and implement secure networks for their communication systems demands. Morcom products and services are used by aviation companies, defense companies, government agencies, aerospace companies, security companies, and technology companies. Visit www.morcom.com for additional information.

https://www.morcom.com

