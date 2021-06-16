THE STRIP LIVE, Las Vegas Based Talk Show Series, Back in Production After Pandemic Pause





pr@vegasnetmedia.com | 702-706-8478 Las Vegas, NV, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- THE STRIP LIVE is back in full production and now streaming on IMDb, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, VegasNETmedia.com, VipNETmedia.com and coming soon to other networks and streaming platforms. As of Q2-2021, VIPNET Media LLC, the production company of THE STRIP LIVE, is a new studio partner of IMDb.Distribution Q4/2020 info: IMDb TV has 83 million registered users; Roku TV 50+ million active monthly US users, according to Statista, respectively.A Las Vegas-based celebrity interview talk show that features celebrities, entertainers, and industry experts from the red carpet, on-stage, backstage, and at live events. The show also highlights attractions, businesses, venues, shows, events, conventions, hotels, and restaurants to showcase all things great in Las Vegas. It is hosted and produced by the award-winning married team of Maria Ngo and Ray DuGray. TheStripLive.com | VegasNETmedia.comSeason 1 2008 - first aired on KTUD Vegas TV and filmed at V Theater inside Planet Hollywood then moved to OTT platforms where the show is currently streaming with new show productions beginning July 2021.Past show episode interviews and event coverage include: Dr. Oz, The Kardashians, Salma Hayek, Tony Bennett, Derek Jeter, Minnie Driver, Emma Stone, Garth Brooks, Wolfgang Puck, Steve Wozniak, Sir Richard Branson, The Golden Knights, ACM Awards, NHL Awards, CinemaCon, Power of Love, Vegas Strong and hundreds more.For Las Vegas media coverage, interviews, and info:pr@vegasnetmedia.com | 702-706-8478