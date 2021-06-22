ProxyCEO Launches a Service for Part-Time Founders to Accelerate Startups Without Quitting Their Job

There are many important questions to answer before starting a business and even more questions to get it launched and successfully funded. By working with proven CXOs and domain experts, startup founders can improve their probability of success.





One recent successful story includes a Telemedicine App called LaFiya Telehealth. John, the founder and an IBM employee, raised $400k, won pitch competitions by Google and Startup Bootcamp, and gained new strategic partners for his startup with ProxyCEO on their side. All without quitting his job.



is a service provided by a group of domain experts and proven startup CXOs who help entrepreneurs like John through the nitty-gritty of starting up, including aspects like:



Company Set Up



Recruiting Operations



Go-To-Market and Regional Expansion Strategy



Business Development (B2B)



Strategy & Operations



Fundraising



ProxyCEO assembled a team of VC partners and analysts to analyze John’s company through a VC perspective and provided him with a clear action plan to fix his pitch deck, financial model and created a list of potential investors on his behalf.



Proxy CEO works by understanding the startup’s product, business model, financial model, marketing materials (presentations, websites, videos, prospecting emails), etc. (and if they don’t have these, of course helps in creating them) to develop an actionable plan and help them achieve their goals.



How does ProxyCEO operate? Each startup is paired up with a team of startup advisors who help throughout the course of achieving their goals by not only advising, but also by actually helping them execute (doing the work). Weekly check-ins via video calls and constant communication keeps the founder accountable.



Affordability is important for early-stage startups and ProxyCEO gets that, so the flexible packages start at just $499 per month with going up to $2,000 depending on the startup’s needs and goals.



Get a free startup consultation today. San Francisco, CA, June 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ProxyCEO is a team of passionate and accomplished professionals from a variety of backgrounds that can help startups achieve their professional goals. Whether the startup is looking to get off the ground, figuring their GTM strategy or raising Series A -- ProxyCEO’s team consists of people who have helped over 100 startups succeed.One recent successful story includes a Telemedicine App called LaFiya Telehealth. John, the founder and an IBM employee, raised $400k, won pitch competitions by Google and Startup Bootcamp, and gained new strategic partners for his startup with ProxyCEO on their side. All without quitting his job. Proxy CEO is a service provided by a group of domain experts and proven startup CXOs who help entrepreneurs like John through the nitty-gritty of starting up, including aspects like:Company Set UpRecruiting OperationsGo-To-Market and Regional Expansion StrategyBusiness Development (B2B)Strategy & OperationsFundraisingProxyCEO assembled a team of VC partners and analysts to analyze John’s company through a VC perspective and provided him with a clear action plan to fix his pitch deck, financial model and created a list of potential investors on his behalf.Proxy CEO works by understanding the startup’s product, business model, financial model, marketing materials (presentations, websites, videos, prospecting emails), etc. (and if they don’t have these, of course helps in creating them) to develop an actionable plan and help them achieve their goals.How does ProxyCEO operate? Each startup is paired up with a team of startup advisors who help throughout the course of achieving their goals by not only advising, but also by actually helping them execute (doing the work). Weekly check-ins via video calls and constant communication keeps the founder accountable.Affordability is important for early-stage startups and ProxyCEO gets that, so the flexible packages start at just $499 per month with going up to $2,000 depending on the startup’s needs and goals.Get a free startup consultation today.