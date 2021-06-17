Boy Butter Celebrates Pride on UFC Fight Night

Press Releases Boy Butter Press Release Share Blog

Malibu, CA, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This Pride month, Boy Butter is taking on the boxing ring, and all bets are on their newest ad being a guaranteed knockout. On June 17, the personal lubricant brand is taking center stage as it launches the first LGBTQ+ Pride Campaign to ever run on sports networks. The commercial will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2, where mostly hetero male sports fans will get to see a little more than what they bargained for.The overtly homoerotic ad is set to air during Boxing matches, SportsCenter news broadcasts and on Saturday UFC Fight Nights. The commercial presents a lust story between two men, with an ending that will leave the viewer wanting more...Boy Butter. Founder, Eyal Feldman, hopes viewers seek comfort in their discomfort, as "the ad encourages you to find solace in being yourself, and promotes the message of loving whomever you choose, freely," Feldman remarks.In addition, the commercial will play during new episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & NYC, 90 Day Fiance, Million Dollar Listing on E!, Bravo, TLC and LOGO in the USA and Season 6 of Rupaul's All Stars in Canada on OutTV."The ad is reminiscent of the iconic 90's fashion campaigns, with a gay point of view. The love shared amongst the men offers a twist to the way the audience of the sport views displays of masculinity," says Donna Feldman, co-founder and producer of StrawHat Productions, who produced the thirty second spot alongside creative partner Michael Blank."There is no better, gayer way to celebrate pride month than by boxing with Boy Butter," says Feldman.Watch the ad here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15D-7DD5dXc About Boy Butter: Founded in 2003, Boy Butter Lubricants manufactures both oil based and water based personal lubricants that are long lasting, organic, hypo-allergenic, and washable, for more info visit boybutter.com Contact Information Boy Butter

Eyal Feldman

917-334-6104



boybutter.com

