New Crowdfunding Platform Caters to Kids and Teens Empowering Young Entrepreneurs to Create the Next Million Dollar Business

KidVisionaries.com wants to teach kids and teens how to be entrepreneurs through crowdfunding. They are offering a free online class, Intro To Crowdfunding - How To Build Your Million Dollar Business, to teach the basics of crowdfunding and to help kids turn their innovative ideas into reality.





To claim your spot, go here: www.subscribepage.com/kidvisionaries-intro-to-crowdfunding-for-kids-how-to-build-your-million-dollar-business



Kidvisionaries.com believes that any child can be an entrepreneur. Whether they have a special talent they want to share, have a desire to help people or have a service or product they want to sell, children can be taught how to create a business using their passions and now they can raise money for that passion through kid-only crowdfunding. The new fundraising platform has the intention to create more opportunities for more kids by providing an easier way to raise needed funds thus taking the pressure off parents. Kids can fundraise for any dream from creating a product to tuition for classes. “This is the new lemonade stand,” says Kristi Stoll, KidVisionaries.com founder. “On our platform, young people don’t have to wait to be great."



Empowering children early in life to follow their passions helps establish self-esteem, self-reliance and the courage and confidence to tackle new challenges. “When they have the courage and support to use their innate gifts and to follow their dreams, children can create anything,” says Kristi. “Children are limitless thinkers. With encouragement to explore their inspired ideas at this stage of life, they will develop a strong foundation of self-belief and the ability to create endless opportunities.”



Sign-Up

To register visit www.subscribepage.com/kidvisionaries-intro-to-crowdfunding-for-kids-how-to-build-your-million-dollar-business.



To start a fundraising campaign, visit Kidvisionaries.com/sign-up



For Crowdfunding Tips, Follow Us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/kidvisionaries_crowdfunding



“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we have the opportunity to create a new reality for ourselves and life is too short not to be doing what you love,” says Kristi.



About KidVisionaries

