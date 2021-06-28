PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens in Upper East Side


New York, NY, June 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, now provides state-of-the-art cancer care services at 215 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128. This will be the practice’s fourth Manhattan cancer and blood disorder center.

Keeping cancer care close to home is a priority. As a result, NYCBS will co-locate at AdvantageCare Physicians’ office in the Upper East Side with their world-class, multidisciplinary team.

“We are so excited to continue expanding our footprint and provide dedicated cancer care and blood disorder services to the New York City population of patients looking for trusted care close to home,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.

Board-certified hematologist-oncologist Dr. Ali Ameri will practice at the new location under NYCBS leadership to provide patients with the highest quality cancer and blood disorder care. Dr. Ameri earned his Doctor of Medicine degree at The George Washington University School of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine Internship at Johns Hopkins/Sinai Hospital and his Internal Medicine Residency at Georgetown University Washington Hospital Center. He completed his Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at UMDNJ/Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

Dr. Ameri is familiar with the community and has practiced exclusively at the Upper East Side office, providing care to the diverse population his entire career. He speaks multiple languages, including English, French, Farsi/Persian, and conversational Spanish.

“NYCBS allows me to pursue my passion of providing outstanding care to my patients by giving me the support I need. NYCBS is run efficiently and has had incredible success establishing itself as one of the leading treatment centers in our community with some of the best oncologists in the country,” Dr. Ameri said.

To make an appointment with Dr. Ameri, please call (718) 732-4049.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
Contact Information
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
Contact

