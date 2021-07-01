TechTable and Culterra Capital Release 2021 Restaurant Tech Ecosystem Map

Press Releases Culterra Capital Press Release Share Blog

In an effort to categorize the variety of technology players transforming restaurant operations and the guest experience, TechTable, a platform and annual summit dedicated to innovation at the intersection of hospitality and technology, and Culterra Capital, an investment and advisory firm focused exclusively on tech-driven innovation across the food supply chain, have partnered to update and present the 2021 Restaurant Tech Ecosystem Map. The map is sponsored by Back Of House, a platform to help independent restaurateurs find, filter, and save on the solutions their businesses need to succeed.



The Map highlights over 225 tech start-ups and veterans operating in the primary segments of the sector. The map may be viewed or downloaded at: www.techtable.com, or www.culterracapital.com.



Among the numerous segments in the ecosystem, TechTable and Culterra Capital expect the following areas to experience growth and momentum through 2022:

· Voice/Bot Technology, · Robotics/Automation, · Shared/Ghost Kitchens, · Food Safety/Quality, · Ordering and Payments will continue to evolve, · Marketing Analytics/ CRM, and Order/Delivery (both B2B and consumer-facing marketplaces) will continue to consolidate.



The 2021 Restaurant Tech Ecosystem Map breaks down the industry into the following key segments: Search/Discovery; Reservations/Event Management; Corporate Meals/Catering; Order/Delivery Marketplaces (B2C); Marketing Analytics/CRM; Point-of-Sale; Order/Delivery (B2B); On-Premise Ordering/Payments; Voice/Bot Technology; Robotics/Automation; Shared/Ghost Kitchens; Food Safety/Quality; Food Waste Management; HR/Staffing; Operations/Business Intelligence; and Purchasing/Inventory/Back Office.



The Restaurant Tech Ecosystem Map is meant to change as the industry changes, and as such depends on the ongoing insight of the community. For feedback, suggestions, or questions, please email: hello@techtablesummit or brita@culterracapital.com.



TechTable (https://www.techtablesummit.com/) founded in 2014, creates dialogue between tech, hospitality and investing. Through our annual summit and by producing industry relevant content, we connect the products and systems being developed with the industry they serve. By bringing together leaders, visionaries and entrepreneurs across these industries TechTable helps build solutions to power hospitality with ideas and technology that enhance human experience and drive the industry forward.



Culterra Capital (https://www.culterracapital.com/) provides investment and strategic transaction advisory services to Food Tech, AgTech, and Food Supply Chain Tech innovators and corporates. We work with startups, investors, C-Suite and corporate development teams to help develop and implement strategic and financial priorities which capitalize on emerging tech innovations.



Brita Rosenheim

929.256.4507



www.culterracapital.com

Attached Files

2021 Restaurant Tech Ecosystem Map In collaboration between Culterra Capital and TechTable, they are pleased to share an updated 2021 Restaurant Tech Ecosystem map.

