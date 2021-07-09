SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at Heidrun Meadery - West Marin Sparkling Mead Winery Harvests the Sun

Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, recently completed the installation of a 33.4 kW solar power installation at Heidrun Meadery in Point Reyes Station, CA. Harnessing the power of the sun, the West Marin winery has increased the sustainability of their operations while cutting their operating costs by over $11,000 annually.