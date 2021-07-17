Former City Councilwoman and CEO, Tawnya Morris, Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Southfield, Begins Summer Outreach Events & Gains Major Endorsements

CEO, Mechanical Engineer and former Councilwoman, Tawnya Morris, has launched a strong campaign against an incumbent, for Mayor of Southfield, Michigan. Her summer community campaign kick-off, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, is open to Southfield families and features food, music and games. The event will be held Saturday, July 31st at 12 noon at the Beech Recreation Center in Southfield.