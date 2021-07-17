Former City Councilwoman and CEO, Tawnya Morris, Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Southfield, Begins Summer Outreach Events & Gains Major Endorsements
CEO, Mechanical Engineer and former Councilwoman, Tawnya Morris, has launched a strong campaign against an incumbent, for Mayor of Southfield, Michigan. Her summer community campaign kick-off, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, is open to Southfield families and features food, music and games. The event will be held Saturday, July 31st at 12 noon at the Beech Recreation Center in Southfield.
Southfield, MI, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Former City Councilwoman and CEO of the Abayomi Community Development Corporation, Tawnya Morris, announces candidacy for Mayor of Southfield, begins summer outreach events and gains significant endorsements igniting a momentum of local and regional support.
Morris’ served as a councilwoman of Southfield for 5 ½ years and served on all 7 Council subcommittees. During her tenure, Morris led the City Council in a vote to amend the Southfield City Charter to return primary election voting to Southfield. Additionally, she created the Lift Every Voice Voter Education Campaign to educate residents on 2020 ballot initiative and voter suppression tactics. Morris also authored the City of Southfield Hiring Process Resolution to ensure inclusion in recruitment and hiring practices. She also wrote the Tax Foreclosure Program Resolution to help at-risk homeowners in Southfield, avoid losing their homes due to foreclosure.
Current Councilman, Dr. Lloyd Crews says this about Ms. Morris’ candidacy, “Councilwoman Morris is a proven leader. She has been a strong advocate for the residents of Southfield for many years. Her care for the youth and seniors in our community is insurmountable. I fully endorse her candidacy for Mayor to move our city to the next level.” Southfield City Councilman, Daniel Brightwell, who also gave his endorsement, states, “Councilwoman Morris cares about the future direction of our city. She will work hard to ensure Southfield remains fiscally healthy and strong. I am proud to endorse her candidacy for Mayor of Southfield.”
Tawnya has firsthand knowledge of the current state of Southfield and had this to say about some of her reasons for running. “The city of Southfield is stagnant. We need strong leadership with an infusion of new ideas, a fresh perspective and a strategy for keeping & attracting the next generation of Southfield residents.” Ms. Morris goes on to state, “I believe residents should be included in neighborhood planning and development decisions that affect their community. There are too many initiatives being forced against the citizens will and that needs to change.”
Respected city & regional leader, former Southfield Mayor Donald Fracassi supports Morris’ candidacy with his endorsement, stating, “Tawnya is a great leader. While serving with her on Council, I saw her fight for what she believes is right. She wants to see Southfield grow and I believe she can lead our great city into the future.”
Mrs. Morris holds a Master’s Degree in Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan, a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University, and a Business Executive Education Certificate - Growing the Minority Business to Scale from Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business. Tawnya is also a proud graduate of Southfield High School. She has been married to Mr. Bruce Morris for 21 years and has three children - Hannah, Brooke and Brock.
3 on 3 Basketball Event, food, fun & games with Tawnya Morris
Her summer community campaign kick-off, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, is open to Southfield families and features food, music and games. The event will be held Saturday, July 31st at 12 noon at the Beech Recreation Center in Southfield.
