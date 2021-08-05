Matthew Schwam Design Launches Wishing Lights

Matthew Schwam Design is proud to launch his innovative decorative lighting company called Wishing Lights. Hotels, restaurants, bars, event planners, landscape architects and retail are taking notice. Pendant lights are custom designed, hand-made by Artisans and manufactured for indoor or outdoor use. The unique ability to offer preprogrammed light scenes is one of many custom features. www.thewishinglights.com