Southwest Tennessee Community College Reinstates Mask Mandate
Memphis, TN, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Southwest Tennessee Community College officials reinstated the college’s mask mandate Aug. 4 due to recent developments with the Delta variant and the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County. All students, employees and visitors to Southwest locations are required to wear face coverings while indoors regardless of vaccination status. The only exceptions are when employees are in a private office or while dining. The mandate does not apply to outdoors.
College officials made the decision in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state public health agency guidelines. Southwest will continue disinfection protocols established during the pandemic and practice social distancing.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to fill out a confidential self-report online through the college’s website. In accordance with Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) guidelines, the College will continue internal case reporting and contact tracing.
Southwest returns to on-campus learning Aug. 23. Students have the option to take courses virtually or in-person or a hybrid of both. New students ready to apply for admission can visit www.southwest.tn.edu for more information.
Southwest will continue to monitor the Coronavirus and plan accordingly. Employees, students and the general public are encouraged to review the College’s website for its infectious disease policy, Back to Campus Plan and Coronavirus website.
College officials made the decision in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state public health agency guidelines. Southwest will continue disinfection protocols established during the pandemic and practice social distancing.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to fill out a confidential self-report online through the college’s website. In accordance with Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) guidelines, the College will continue internal case reporting and contact tracing.
Southwest returns to on-campus learning Aug. 23. Students have the option to take courses virtually or in-person or a hybrid of both. New students ready to apply for admission can visit www.southwest.tn.edu for more information.
Southwest will continue to monitor the Coronavirus and plan accordingly. Employees, students and the general public are encouraged to review the College’s website for its infectious disease policy, Back to Campus Plan and Coronavirus website.
Contact
Southwest Tennessee Community CollegeContact
Diana Fedinec
901-333-4247
www.southwest.tn.edu
Diana Fedinec
901-333-4247
www.southwest.tn.edu
Categories