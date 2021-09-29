Locus Agricultural Solutions Named Finalist for Syngenta Innovation Challenge at World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit 2021
Agtech B Corp(TM) recognized for its revolutionary bio-based soil technologies that provide unparalleled environmental, agronomic and economic benefits.
Solon, OH, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG) has been selected as a finalist for the Syngenta Innovation Challenge from hundreds of start-ups around the globe. The agtech B Corp™ will be presenting its globally recognized soil technologies and carbon farming program at the virtual World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit. The World Agri-Tech Summit brings together corporates, innovators and investors from across the agriculture and food production supply chain to uncover solutions and business models that will enable the transition to a low-carbon economy.
Locus AG offers a suite of innovative microbial soil amendments, known as soil probiotic technologies. They have gained rapid notoriety for their unparalleled environmental, agronomic and economic benefits compared to other soil treatment programs, including increasing soil health, microbial biomass, crop root mass, and enhancing nutrient and water usage and uptake for healthier, more productive plants. The treatments have an unmatched ability to reduce fertilizer usage by 10% or more, lower soil nitrous oxide emissions by up to 77%, supercharge carbon sequestration by 2-3 tons per acre or more and increase drought tolerance while boosting yields. The results maximize on-farm profits by 4-5x.
Locus AG’s unique soil probiotic technologies offer proven performance across various growing geographies and agroclimatic conditions, and for a broad spectrum of crop types, including row crops as well as permanent and specialty crops. In addition, they’re approved as a conservation practice change, which qualifies growers to generate carbon credits by participating in the company’s award-winning CarbonNOW carbon farming program. The demonstrated benefits and new possibilities for growers led to the company’s selection as one of three Syngenta Innovation Challenge finalists.
“We applaud Syngenta’s commitment to accelerate innovation within the agriculture market by sponsoring this challenge,” said Chad Pawlak, who was recently promoted to CEO of Locus Agricultural Solutions. “These collaborative efforts can more swiftly advance regenerative agricultural practices that maximize land use potential for greater food security while benefiting the soil, the farmer and the planet.”
Pawlak will outline the benefits of Locus AG’s soil technologies and carbon farming program for the judging panel and the 800-plus member virtual summit audience via a prerecorded presentation. For more information on Locus AG, visit LocusAG.com.
About Locus Agricultural Solutions®
Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech, certified B Corp™ and innovator member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development that is helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. Its innovative, award-winning microbial soil “probiotic” technologies and CarbonNOW® program give farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The company’s success has received global recognition, including being named a Top 100 North America Winner by Red Herring, one of the Top New 50 Startups to Watch by Cleantech Group and winner of NREL’s Industry Growth Forum Outstanding Venture Award. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.
