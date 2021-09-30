Orange Neurosciences’ Digital Therapy Platform is Helping Neurodiverse Students Overcome Pandemic Challenges

A recent study by Stanford University states that reading skills have stalled among students due to school closures, with reading fluency in second and third graders reduced by 30 percent. Students with learning differences have had bigger challenges. ReadON, an affordable, non-pharmacological therapy, improves attention, focus and self-confidence, language barriers and more.