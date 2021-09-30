The 7th Annual SHEEN Awards (Formerly the Kimmie Awards) Continue Virtually for 2021
It’s Time to Celebrate
Atlanta, GA, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Optimistically, on the other side of a worldwide pandemic, SHEEN Magazine’s annual SHEEN Awards (formerly Kimmie Awards) is back and excited to celebrate the “Southeast’s” biggest night. For 2021, the SHEEN Awards were shifted to a hybrid experience to implement the highest COVID-19 standards. Most of the show has pre-recorded segments for network streaming purposes to extend the reach and engagement via enhanced technologies.
Founder of SHEEN Magazine Kimberly M. Chapman says, “2020 kept most isolated or left with little to celebrate. Many of us instantaneously had to reimagine our lives or face a new normal. So, I am thrilled we can offer a diversion. Hopefully, viewers will enjoy the entertainment and virtually join us in the tribute to our honorees while celebrating our winners.”
This highly anticipated affair is scheduled to stream Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 7:00 pm Eastern (network TBA). Be prepared to see performances by singer/songwriter Muni Long and R&B duo Ruff Endz. At the same time, the newly formed Marketing and Production Division of SHEEN Magazine, SHEEN Media Group, will debut the SHEEN Soundstage Cypher featuring the brilliant talent performers from the 2020/2021 season. Honoring the 20-year career of legendary producer Zaytoven with the “Trailblazer Award” will also be part of the celebration. Last (but certainly not least), the winners from the national polls for “Creative Artist of the Year” in Hair, Beauty, Influencer, and Photography will be announced.
SHEEN Magazine Publisher William P. Chapman, III offers, “The 2021 list of phenomenal honorees and nominees was definitely worth the wait and still worthy of national recognition. As we have done in previous shows, we will spotlight ‘Incredible’ individuals who are the ‘Elite’ in their prospective industries. Please celebrate with us and witness our cutting-edge tributes to your favorite influencers.”
Here is a clip from the SHEEN Awards 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4P7Y7HGKDPE.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, able to provide the latest up-to-date news and current trends within, but not limited to, the world of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its readership and audience to achieve their highest potential.
SHEEN Awards (formerly Kimmie Awards)
Over the past seven years, SHEEN Magazine’s annual award show has become one of the most celebrated events in Atlanta. Filled with fantastic entertainment, beauty/hair tutorials, fashion shows, entertainment discussions, and the like, this magical gala was created especially for SHEEN readers, partners, and investors. SHEEN Magazine’s co-founder Kimberly Chapman says, “We want our attendees to experience an unparalleled celebration. Our goal is to honor and cherish those who many times are overlooked for their life-changing, trend-setting, or charitable contributions.” Two thousand nineteen honorees were talented actress Meagan Good, television/music executive (and creator of the Love N Hip Hop franchise), Mona Scott-Young, and Roger Bobb (the president and CEO of Bobbcat Films and television production company and former Executive Vice President of Tyler Perry Productions). In 2018 we honored leading lady Keesha Sharp and millennial breakout star Rotimi. Former honorees and guests are: actress/producer Vivica A. Fox, actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph James, Bernard Bronner (the internationally known Bronner Bros Hair Show), actress Margaret Avery, music executive Catherin Brewton, actor/singer Tony Terry, Reality Show R&B Diva Kelly Price, Dr. Heavenly Kimes (BRAVO’s Married to Medicine), Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers, author Zane, Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fashion mogul Marlo Hampton, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Joseline Hernandez, Renee Lawless (Tyler Perry’s The Have and Have Nots), comedian Cocoa Brown, TV Personality Egypt Sherrod, Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry’s The Have and Have Nots), actor Christian Keyes, gospel singer Lawrence Flowers, Chrishena Stanley (Selling It In the ATL), Mykel Shannon Jenkins, actress Jasmine Burke, television/radio personality Claudia Jordan, Mimi Faust (VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta), Andre King (formerly of Growing Up Hip Hop), Palmer Williams (Tyler Perry’s Love Thy Neighbor), Christina Johnson (VH1’s Atlanta Exes), Andrea Kelly (VH1’s Hollywood Exes), singer D. Woods, with performances by multi-award-winning Howard Hewett, Ruff Endz, Tony Terry, Bobby Valentino, Kristen Jamison, Keith Robinson, Lexi, Sammie, Vina Mills, and more.
A portion of the proceeds from the SHEEN Awards will go to the Chapman Foundation, INC., whose mission is to provide educational opportunities to enhance lives and help solidify dreams through scholarship programs to deserving students.
