PMG Assists Technology Client Turing Micro to Seek Investment Funds & Strategic Alliance Partners

In this tough and demanding market, PMG is assisting Turing Micro, an early-stage, processor technology company, to seek out relationships with serious Investment sources and to cultivate Strategic Alliance Partnerships. The integrated Program focuses on identifiable sources, within PMG’s contact network, that correspond to Turing Micro’s capabilities/expertise, target Industries, mission-critical applications and various platforms.