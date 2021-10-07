PMG Assists Technology Client Turing Micro to Seek Investment Funds & Strategic Alliance Partners
In this tough and demanding market, PMG is assisting Turing Micro, an early-stage, processor technology company, to seek out relationships with serious Investment sources and to cultivate Strategic Alliance Partnerships. The integrated Program focuses on identifiable sources, within PMG’s contact network, that correspond to Turing Micro’s capabilities/expertise, target Industries, mission-critical applications and various platforms.
Boston, MA, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ed Hennessy, PMG's CEO announced today that his firm is collaborating with Turing Micro, an innovative processor technology company, to launch a target program which introduces and familiarizes investment sources to Turing’s breakthrough capabilities. This is intended to support this round of needed funding. As a by-product, PMG will also introduce and align Turing Micro with target companies that can represent leveraged relationships or Strategic Alliance Partners.
Turing Micro is a Florida/California-based processor design group of advanced technologies and IP. They have invented a new way to compute that can be built into a different class of Processor that could replace both FPGAs and GPUs. With their patented compiler and processor system, Turing can affect every level of computing from the smallest IoT, AI, and Mobile all the way to Wafer Scale HPC. Much like Tesla’s new Dojo chip, Turing has simplified compute and data movement to allow high scalability. The company is headed-up by Industry heavyweights touting over 70 processor architecture patents, a rich history with companies like Western Digital, UNISYS and other majors and with demonstrated experience taking companies from start-up to early-stage to public-company status.
Greg Paull, President for Turing Micro, “We are a fabless microprocessor design group. Our patented processor architecture is a simplification of compute and data movement. It can parallelize algorithmic processing greater and faster than today’s classic oversized centralized batch processor solutions. Thus, solving many key Industry problems that are bottlenecking Moore’s Law.”
Although the market has a range of processor variants available – all of these architectures are either too narrowly specialized or over generalized and unable to replace each other’s functionality. This means that these technologies must be integrated together in order to boost performance.
To tackle this problem, Turing Micro developed a unique architectural approach called IRDA: Instant Reconfigurable Distributed Array – this decentralized distributed intelligence approach can dynamically reconfigure the architecture in 1 clock cycle and has an individual core for every input, which results in significant performance gains, less power consumption, and Real-Time applications emphasis and benefits.
The underlying intelligence of the processor is designed into their compiler named AMPC: Algorithmic Mapping Pipelining Compiler.
Here is a link to an informative video that outlines Tesla's Dojo in relation to Turing Micro's patented microprocessor architecture:
https://youtu.be/mtr1ffAYGZk
Although Turing has found its way into the Defense segment with an initial award from AFWERX, the company has its eyes on opportunities within the Robotics, Drone, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Mobile/5G fields.
Greg Paull, President Turing Micro concluded, “This is a significant phase for Turing, which is highlighted by an emphasis on growth and moving our unique solutions to the next level. To accomplish this, Turing needs the support from the right class of Investors and a range of Strategic Partners that will set the tone for effective market entry.”
Ed Hennessy, CEO for PMG said, “Turing Micro fits into our sweet spot – and given the breadth of Investment sources and Technology companies that we have intimate relationships with, we are confident that PMG can make a difference and help Turing’s cause.”
About Performance Marketing Group
Performance Marketing Group (PMGResults) is a high-powered Market Programs and Services firm that has generated $750 million revenue for Client companies (cumulatively). The company works with its clients on either a Project-specific or Strategic-level capacity and specializes in Product Launch Campaigns, Competitive Attack Programs, Vertical Industry and New Market Development, Opportunity Base and Target Account Development (B2B) and Channel Partner and Strategic Alliance Development Programs.
Learn more at: www.pmg-results.com
About Turing Micro
Turing Micro is an early-stage company specializing in advanced and breakthrough processor architectures and technology. The company has been operating, since 2016, and is currently seeking its next round of funding and establishing a base of Strategic Partnerships. Turing has recently secured an initial project with AFWERX, which will help to further fund the company’s efforts and support the demonstration and value of its technology solutions in the designated target environment.
Learn more at: www.turingmicro.com
