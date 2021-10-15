IDEMIA Marks Milestones with 12 Million TSA PreCheck® Enrollments and 3 Million Renewals
IDEMIA drives accelerated growth as enrollment provider for popular TSA PreCheck® trusted traveler program.
Reston, VA, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IDEMIA, the global leader in biometric and identity solutions and longtime authorized enrollment provider for TSA PreCheck®, announced today that they are celebrating new milestones of 12 million enrollments and three million renewals processed to date. This comes just 14 weeks after hitting 11 million TSA PreCheck enrollments, indicating a return to travel and a renewed appreciation for the benefits of the TSA PreCheck program.
“As TSA’s authorized enrollment provider since 2013, 12 million enrollments and three million renewals are incredible milestones. They underscore IDEMIA’s commitment to delivering secure, effective and accurate identity solutions,” shares Donnie Scott, CEO of IDEMIA Identity and Security. “TSA PreCheck is one of the most valuable consumer-based government programs. 12 million enrollments demonstrates how much travelers both trust and rely on the TSA PreCheck airport experience for expedited screening. Last week, TSA announced that not only can renewals be completed entirely online in 5-10 minutes, but when they are, the cost is reduced to only $70 for 5 years, further improving the already great value and customer experience.”
TSA uses IDEMIA’s digital fingerprint and identity authentication solutions to identify low-risk air travelers based on thorough background checks. Enrolled travelers then enjoy a simplified screening process at airport security checkpoints nationwide.
IDEMIA has more than 450 enrollment centers in airports and communities throughout the United States, offering applicants convenience when it comes to completing the in-person enrollment. These centers provide TSA PreCheck enrollment, and enrollment for other TSA screening programs, including Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC®), Hazardous Materials Endorsement Threat Assessment Program, and Flight Training Security Program (FTSP), which have cumulatively reached six million enrollments to date, under the Universal Enrollment Services Program.
To learn more about the TSA programs for which IDEMIA provides enrollment services, complete an application or schedule an appointment visit: universalenroll.dhs.gov.
About IDEMIA I&S
IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute’s passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vender Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA’s facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.
For more information, visit www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter
