AlertMe: Easy. Meaningful. Media Alerts.
AlertMe sends instant, customized media and social media alerts directly to your inbox. There is constant noise in the media environment. AlertMe notifies you with what you need to know, when you need to know it.
Austin, TX, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BEX Engine today announced the launch of AlertMe, an advanced media aggregation tool for instant alerts. AlertMe enables marketers to tailor media searches to discover themes, content and influential voices that matter in the moment.
Traditional processes are no longer adequate to keep pace with the escalating speed and scale of communications. Marketing professionals need new tools to do the work of finding critical content, prioritizing what you need to know right now, and sending an alert directly to your inbox.
“Today’s challenge for marketers is that both risk and opportunity are constants in the media environment,” said Christa Rose, BEX Engine founder and CEO. “AlertMe was designed to upgrade the tool set available to marketers to offer greater precision in targeting need-to-know content, combined with critical real-time notifications.”
AlertMe features include:
- Save time with aggregation of content from multiple media sources.
- Customize search parameters to tailor results by follower count, source, authors, keywords and engagement.
- Create URL searches to find all social activity on any news article.
- Search for on-topic content from specific author sets.
- “Set it and forget it” searches run constantly in the background.
- Email alerts organize information by influence and source to surface critical content.
- Convenience of a search-builder or Boolean entry.
Media consumption trends are growing increasingly fractured. A January 2021 Pew Research Center survey showed that 34% of U.S. adults regularly get their news from social media.[i] In an April 2021 Deloitte Insights survey, one-half of Generation Z ranked social media as the No. 1 way they prefer to get news, and only 12% selected news from network or cable TV. Boomers are just the opposite: 58% said they prefer news on network or cable TV while only 8% said they go to social media first for news stories.[ii]
Intelligent automation is critical for managing brand presence and reputational risk across complex channels and audiences. AlertMe is the industry’s new solution to arm marketers with as-it-happens intelligence.
Try Free For Two Weeks
As they launch AlertMe, they are offering two free weeks of this new service. No commitment. No credit card required. >> alertme.bexengine.com
About AlertMe
AlertMe by BEX Engine is a web-based media and social media monitoring tool that tracks issues that are important to your team or company.
Online media activity related to these issues is packaged within intelligent media alerts that are delivered right to your email inbox.
About BEX Engine
BEX Engine is the artificial intelligence solution for the speed of brand engagement, fundamentally changing the way brands create audiences, build impact and demonstrate success.
BEX Engine very directly enables marketers and PR professionals to turn research into revenue.
The platform’s unique methodology brings together quantitative insights, advanced data analytics and deep context derived from the ways audiences talk about, and engage with, a brand or product. This process provides a comprehensive view of customer behavior and touchpoints throughout the cycle.
BEX Engine is an Action Point Analytics company.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Gutierrez
BEX Engine
512.222.8595
egutierrez@bexengine.com
bexengine.com
alertme.bexengine.com
[i] Elisa Shearer, “More than eight-in-ten Americans get news from digital devices,” Pew Research Center, January 12, 2021.
[ii] Deloitte Insights. Digital Media Trends, 15th Edition. https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/technology/digital-media-trends-consumption-habits-survey/summary.html/#endnote-sup-10 April 16, 2021.
Traditional processes are no longer adequate to keep pace with the escalating speed and scale of communications. Marketing professionals need new tools to do the work of finding critical content, prioritizing what you need to know right now, and sending an alert directly to your inbox.
“Today’s challenge for marketers is that both risk and opportunity are constants in the media environment,” said Christa Rose, BEX Engine founder and CEO. “AlertMe was designed to upgrade the tool set available to marketers to offer greater precision in targeting need-to-know content, combined with critical real-time notifications.”
AlertMe features include:
- Save time with aggregation of content from multiple media sources.
- Customize search parameters to tailor results by follower count, source, authors, keywords and engagement.
- Create URL searches to find all social activity on any news article.
- Search for on-topic content from specific author sets.
- “Set it and forget it” searches run constantly in the background.
- Email alerts organize information by influence and source to surface critical content.
- Convenience of a search-builder or Boolean entry.
Media consumption trends are growing increasingly fractured. A January 2021 Pew Research Center survey showed that 34% of U.S. adults regularly get their news from social media.[i] In an April 2021 Deloitte Insights survey, one-half of Generation Z ranked social media as the No. 1 way they prefer to get news, and only 12% selected news from network or cable TV. Boomers are just the opposite: 58% said they prefer news on network or cable TV while only 8% said they go to social media first for news stories.[ii]
Intelligent automation is critical for managing brand presence and reputational risk across complex channels and audiences. AlertMe is the industry’s new solution to arm marketers with as-it-happens intelligence.
Try Free For Two Weeks
As they launch AlertMe, they are offering two free weeks of this new service. No commitment. No credit card required. >> alertme.bexengine.com
About AlertMe
AlertMe by BEX Engine is a web-based media and social media monitoring tool that tracks issues that are important to your team or company.
Online media activity related to these issues is packaged within intelligent media alerts that are delivered right to your email inbox.
About BEX Engine
BEX Engine is the artificial intelligence solution for the speed of brand engagement, fundamentally changing the way brands create audiences, build impact and demonstrate success.
BEX Engine very directly enables marketers and PR professionals to turn research into revenue.
The platform’s unique methodology brings together quantitative insights, advanced data analytics and deep context derived from the ways audiences talk about, and engage with, a brand or product. This process provides a comprehensive view of customer behavior and touchpoints throughout the cycle.
BEX Engine is an Action Point Analytics company.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Gutierrez
BEX Engine
512.222.8595
egutierrez@bexengine.com
bexengine.com
alertme.bexengine.com
[i] Elisa Shearer, “More than eight-in-ten Americans get news from digital devices,” Pew Research Center, January 12, 2021.
[ii] Deloitte Insights. Digital Media Trends, 15th Edition. https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/technology/digital-media-trends-consumption-habits-survey/summary.html/#endnote-sup-10 April 16, 2021.
Contact
AlertMe by BEX EngineContact
Elizabeth Gutierrez
512-222-8595
alertme.bexengine.com
Elizabeth Gutierrez
512-222-8595
alertme.bexengine.com
Multimedia
Categories