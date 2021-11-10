The Cure for Narcissism? Evangelist and Heyoka Empath Patrice D’Evans Shares Victory Over Narcissism and Abuse in Her New Book: "Resilient Joy"

As a rare Heyoka Empath, Patrice provides us with a timely and much-needed perspective on the pain and suffering caused by narcissism and jealousy. She shares how she got true victory over abuse by making Jesus the center of her joy. She now lives out her calling which is to help other women unlock their joy and live in their power.