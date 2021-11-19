Archimedes' Printing Shoppe's New Books Just in Time for the Holidays

Two books. Two true stories. Two very different audiences. Melt into the pages of the gorgeously illustrated children's book, "A Wabi-Sabi World," where perfection is joyously found in imperfection, then tuck in the kiddos and dive into the adult parody, "For the Love of A**holes," a can't-we-all-just-get-along ode to the jerks in your life.