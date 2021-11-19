Archimedes' Printing Shoppe's New Books Just in Time for the Holidays
Two books. Two true stories. Two very different audiences. Melt into the pages of the gorgeously illustrated children's book, "A Wabi-Sabi World," where perfection is joyously found in imperfection, then tuck in the kiddos and dive into the adult parody, "For the Love of A**holes," a can't-we-all-just-get-along ode to the jerks in your life.
"A Wabi-Sabi World" is a beautiful children’s book, written by children’s author Ellen LaBrecque and illustrated by Christiane Moore. It journeys through a wondrous slice of heaven—an animal sanctuary—where perfection is found in imperfection.
"For the Love of A**holes" is the second book in the mostly true, adult parody series, "A**holes Need Love Too," starring some of New Jersey’s finest animals—domestic and wild—who are all lovable jerks. Written by SJ Russell and Erica Brown, and illustrated by Maggie McMahon, New York Times bestselling author A.J. Finn says of the books, "… a warm but wicked can’t-we-all-just-get-along ode to the jerks in your life, will delight fans of Go the F**k to Sleep and P Is for Pterodactyl."
These new additions complement Archimedes’ community cat-inspired, all ages book series, the whimsical "Gata Unbound," beautifully illustrated by Pennsylvania artist Kaity Lacy, and written by Lucy Noland and SJ Russell. As bestselling author Jamie Cat Callan says, this team has "… created an enchanting landscape, filled with charming, off-kilter characters and adventures worthy of a Wes Anderson film about felines!” The first four books contained in two volumes are available now. The fifth in the series is slated for release in the fall of 2022.
Archimedes’ hardcover books are printed on tree-free bamboo paper stock with soy-based, eco-friendly inks; covers and spines are 100% recycled Eska® board.
All of Archimedes’ books are available at their online store, www.archimedesprintingshoppe.com, and select independent bookstores in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York.
"Check out our earth-loving company and our nonprofit friends online where you’ll also find great gifts and information on where you can join us at Archimedes’ Printing Shoppe’s many community events," says Lucy Noland, founder of Archimedes' Printing Shoppe & Sundry Goodes.
Lucy Noland
832-331-5889
https://archimedesprintingshoppe.com
