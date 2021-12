Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Transactional Database Performance of One Amazon Public Cloud Instance and Two Microsoft Public Cloud VMs

Durham, NC, December 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Finding a good blend of performance and cost in the public cloud can be challenging. Principled Technologies tested the transactional database performance and subsequent costs of three public cloud solutions:• An Amazon EC2 r5b.16xlarge instance backed by EBS gp3 storage• A Microsoft Azure E64ds_v4 VM using Premium disks• A Microsoft Azure E64ds_v4 VM using an ultra disk volumeAccording to the report, “The EC2 solution supported more transactional database performance in NOPM than that of a Microsoft Azure E64ds_v4 VM with P40 or ultra disk volumes (1.7 and 2.7 times the NOPM, respectively). The EC2 R5b instance also delivered shorter response times and had a lower price-per-performance cost than the competing Azure VM in either storage configuration, costing up to 68 percent less.”To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/izcNe5y , or check out the blog at https://facts.pt/ziA7FLT About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com