Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location

New Rochelle, NY, November 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability to serve the civil infrastructure, heavy highway work, and high-rise construction contractors in NYC.Anthony Durante, CEO said, “This new hub will be instrumental in providing us with greater operational efficiencies. After a three-year search for the right location, the timing coincides with our unionization in June. In anticipation of infrastructure rebuilding, we are now poised to play a major role in the development of our great city and beyond.”About Durante RentalsSince 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals . Durante Rentals’ geographic footprint is continually expanding with locations throughout the New York tri-state area. Durante rents and sells equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, facilities maintenance, civil construction, homebuilding, structural engineering, entertainment, and government. Durante Rentals is currently #81 on the RER 100 and a 7-time INC 5000 Hall of Fame award winner. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE (800-387-2683).