Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
New Rochelle, NY, November 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability to serve the civil infrastructure, heavy highway work, and high-rise construction contractors in NYC.
Anthony Durante, CEO said, “This new hub will be instrumental in providing us with greater operational efficiencies. After a three-year search for the right location, the timing coincides with our unionization in June. In anticipation of infrastructure rebuilding, we are now poised to play a major role in the development of our great city and beyond.”
About Durante Rentals
Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals. Durante Rentals’ geographic footprint is continually expanding with locations throughout the New York tri-state area. Durante rents and sells equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, facilities maintenance, civil construction, homebuilding, structural engineering, entertainment, and government. Durante Rentals is currently #81 on the RER 100 and a 7-time INC 5000 Hall of Fame award winner. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE (800-387-2683).
