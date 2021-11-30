The American Foundation for Children with AIDS Partners with The Giving Block to Accept Cryptocurrency on #CryptoGivingTuesday and Beyond
The American Foundation for Children with AIDS looks to increase donations and attract younger, and tax savvy Cryptocurrency users to fight the battle against AIDS and extreme poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Harrisburg, PA, November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The American Foundation for Children with AIDS partners with The Giving Block to accept cryptocurrency. Founded in 2018, The Giving Block makes Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency fundraising easy for nonprofits,empowering mission-driven organizations, charities, universities, and faith-based organizations of all sizes to leverage crypto technology to achieve their mission. The crypto community is building awareness around charitable giving with #CryptoGivingTuesday.
The American Foundation for Children with AIDS hopes to reach a new donation base of a younger and more diverse generation investing in crypto. The Giving Block platform was created to connect non-profits with blockchain savvy donors. Gifting appreciated cryptocurrency offers donors a tax efficient way of giving that can increase in impact and value for the charity. While most charities convert crypto into cash donations, more are starting to hold the investments longer term to appreciate in value with more sustainable impact.
Cryptocurrency is leading the charge and changing the landscape of charitable giving, empowering new generations of donors. Currently, AFCA is one of only 450 charities listed on the platform ready to take cryptocurrency in 3 quick steps that are easy, secure and tax efficient. Fostering social good in the crypto community garnishes universal acceptance and mainstream adoption.
“Having the ability to accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and more through a platform like The Giving Block is such a huge opportunity for us. With 94% of donations going directly to the programs we support, your cryptocurrency donation will be put to use to help the most needy. We are an efficient and transparent organization that will handle your donation honestly and for the best results for the children we serve,” said Andy Clarke, AFCA’s Development Director.
Donate cryptocurrency securely to The American Foundation for Children with AIDS this #CryptoGivingTuesday.
The American Foundation for Children with AIDS (AFCA) is a non-profit organization providing critical comprehensive services to infected and affected HIV+ children and their caregivers. Our programs are efficient, promoting self-reliance and sustainability. Since 2005, in collaboration with our in-country partners, we have served tens of thousands of families in some of the most underserved and marginalized communities in Africa. Our areas of impact include: medical support, livelihoods, educational support and emergency relief. Currently, AFCA is transforming lives in Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
