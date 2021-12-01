Pine Biotech to Support Data Science and Bioinformatics for the National Association of IDeA Principal Investigators

Pine Biotech has announced a contract to support the National Association of IDeA Principal Investigators (NAIPI), a membership-supported non-profit organization (501.3 C) that brings together NIH-funded principal investigators that receive NIGMS IDeA funding. The organization holds regular events and advocates on behalf of it’s members, showcasing the value of funding and identifying best strategies to a address the funding gaps that exist in 23 states and Puerto Rico, termed the "IDeA states."