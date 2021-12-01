Pine Biotech to Support Data Science and Bioinformatics for the National Association of IDeA Principal Investigators
Pine Biotech has announced a contract to support the National Association of IDeA Principal Investigators (NAIPI), a membership-supported non-profit organization (501.3 C) that brings together NIH-funded principal investigators that receive NIGMS IDeA funding. The organization holds regular events and advocates on behalf of it’s members, showcasing the value of funding and identifying best strategies to a address the funding gaps that exist in 23 states and Puerto Rico, termed the "IDeA states."
Since one of the strategic goals announced by NIH recently is Data Science for biomedical research, it is a priority across all IDeA states to address the gaps in skills and awareness of this important component of modern biomedical research.
The announcement was made after the 1-year contract was signed by NAIPI president, Dr. Konstantin Gus Kousoulas at The 2021 Southeast Regional IDeA Conference, which was held November 12-14 in San Juan, Puerto Rico this year. It was a time to see how much impact the IDeA program has on the region that includes 6 states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, West Virginia, South Carolina and Puerto Rico. The conference was hosted by the The Puerto Rico IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence.
As a result of this announcement, Omics Logic data science and bioinformatics online training will be offered throughout the network starting with programs in Louisiana and Puerto Rico (coming soon). With this new agreement, Omics Logic training will be significantly expanded throughout the US, adding to the recent agreements in India and Nigeria secured by the Pine Biotech Business Development team.
