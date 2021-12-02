innoviHealth® Partners with MedLearn Media to Advance World Class Healthcare Education
New agreement calls for each company to offer shared library of popular coding educational products
Spanish Fork, UT, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- innoviHealth, a leading provider of medical documentation, coding, and reimbursement resources and MedLearn Media, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in healthcare publishing, today announced a collaborative initiative to advance access to healthcare education. Each organization will now carry the others’ educational products, with the aim of making world-class healthcare education more readily available.
innoviHealth will have MedLearn publishing brand’s educational products embedded as product add-ons in innoviHealth’s Find-A-Code on-line digital library. In turn, MedLearn Media will now feature innoviHealth’s code books in its ICD10monitor bookstore, adding specialties such as behavioral health, obstetrics and gynecology, physical therapy, and multi-specialty provider to its educational resources.
LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth, stated, “MedLearn Media has long been on our list of well-respected, medical educational resource providers. We’re very pleased to make the natural, evolutionary steps of bringing MedLearn Media products into our Find-A-Code Digital Library. It also represents the ideal opportunity to add innoviHealth premium content and books into MedLearn Media's ICD10monitor bookstore. This partnership is a win-win for both organizations and all of our customers.”
“We are delighted to be part of the innoviHealth educational product offering,” added Angela Kornegor, executive director of MedLearn Media. “Our foundational commitment has been and continues to provide premier educational content for healthcare professionals in coding, compliance and reimbursement.”
About Find-A-Code
Find-A-Code is easily customized and offers the most highly accurate and complete “one-stop-shop” medical coding resource available, helping users save time, increase revenues, and avoid denials. Online libraries include extensive information for all major code sets (ICD-10, ICD-11, CPT, HCPCS, DRG, APC, NDC and more), along with a wealth of supplemental information such as newsletters and manuals (AHA Coding Clinics, AMA CPT Assistant, Decision Health Newsletters, Medicare Manuals, and more). All information is indexed, searchable and organized for quick access and extensive cross-referencing with a variety of custom integration options.
About innoviHealth
innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of Find-A-Code, HCC Coder, ChiroCode, QPro, Codapedia, and the Healthcare Administration Alliance. The Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing, and auditing for all our clients.
About MedLearn Media, Inc.
Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, MedLearn Media, Inc., and its family of brands — MedLearn Publishing, ICD10monitor and RACmonitor — offer trusted expertise to the healthcare industry in the areas of coding, reimbursement, and regulatory compliance. MedLearn Media’s industry-leading resources include online news and special reports, blog articles, print and digital books, visual charts, newsletters, webcasts, seminars, and on-demand content. For 30 years, healthcare organizations of all types have depended on MedLearn Media to guide them to fiscal integrity, regulatory compliance, and peace of mind.
